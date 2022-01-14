Statement by Premier Dennis King on the passing of Gordie Lank

CANADA, January 14 - Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island issued the following statement on the passing of former MLA Gordie Lank:

“Gordie was a fixture in Island agriculture and Island politics for decades. After receiving his early education at the West Royalty School and Prince of Wales College, Gordie and his wife Shirley raised six children and operated a successful mixed farm. Gordie was involved with several community organizations such as the North River Fire Department, the Central Queens Home and School Association, the Hampshire Community Council, the Prince Edward Island Cattlemen’s Association, the Federation of Agriculture, the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and the Cornwall Curling Club.

Gordie was first elected as the MLA for 2nd Queens in 1979 as part of the Angus MacLean government, serving as Chair of the Standing Committee on Agriculture. Re-elected in 1982, Gordie served as Minister of Community and Cultural Affairs and later Minister of Finance and Tourism during the Jim Lee government.

Gordie was a passionate advocate for Island farmers. I was proud to call him a friend and will miss our conversations and his advice. I want to offer my sympathies to Shirley, their children and grandchildren on their loss.”