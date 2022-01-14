THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, JANUARY 14, 2022
On Monday, the House is not in session.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 18, 2022
On Tuesday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for Morning Hour debate and 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m.
- S. 2959 – Supplemental Impact Aid Flexibility Act (Sen. Thune – Education and Labor)
On Wednesday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business.
Suspensions (3 bills)
- Senate Amendment to H.R. 1192 – Puerto Rico Recovery Accuracy in Disclosures Act of 2021 (Rep. Velazquez – Judiciary)
- S. 1404 – Ghost Army Congressional Gold Medal Act (Sen. Markey – Financial Services)
- S. 452 – Willie O'Ree Congressional Gold Medal Act (Sen. Stabenow – Financial Services)
On Thursday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Friday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business.
H.R. 4673 – EVEST Act (Rep. Takano – Veterans’ Affairs)
Additional Legislative Items Are Possible
|Additional Floor Information
