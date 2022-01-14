Submit Release
News Search

There were 688 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,204 in the last 365 days.

THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, JANUARY 14, 2022

MONDAY, JANUARY 17, 2022

On Monday, the House is not in session.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 18, 2022

On Tuesday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for Morning Hour debate and 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m.

Suspension (1 bill)

  1. S. 2959 – Supplemental Impact Aid Flexibility Act (Sen. Thune – Education and Labor)
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 19, 2022

On Wednesday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business.

Suspensions (3 bills)

  1. Senate Amendment to H.R. 1192 – Puerto Rico Recovery Accuracy in Disclosures Act of 2021 (Rep. Velazquez – Judiciary)
  2. S. 1404 – Ghost Army Congressional Gold Medal Act (Sen. Markey – Financial Services)
  3. S. 452 – Willie O'Ree Congressional Gold Medal Act (Sen. Stabenow – Financial Services)
THURSDAY, JANUARY 20, 2022 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK

On Thursday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business.  On Friday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business.

H.R. 4673 – EVEST Act (Rep. Takano – Veterans’ Affairs)

Additional Legislative Items Are Possible  

 Additional Floor Information
Announcements can be found on the Rules committee website at: http://rules.house.gov/  

You just read:

THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, JANUARY 14, 2022

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.