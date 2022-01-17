Sabika Jewelry Increases Seasonal Collections from Two to Four Every Year
Pittsburgh jewelry brand to increase its handcrafted releases per year to meet growing demand for accessories from consumers.
When you work in an operating room wearing green scrubs in a sterile environment, Sabika jewelry provides the perfect ‘pop of color’ to make you feel pretty!”PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finding the right video conferencing outfit has become a conversation topic amongst people in all fields of work the past two years. Sabika Jewelry’s customers have made it known to them that their European, female-artisan crafted earrings and signature crystal chokers are something they want to feel professional and put together while working in their pajamas from home.
— Tracey Foust, Sabika Consultant and Nurse
“Accessories that are made with care, and that are unique, add that little bit of extra luxury and confidence in any situation. Our customers have told us through surveys and comments that having a revolving door of options when it comes to their jewelry simply makes them feel good,” explains Miriam Mayr, Executive Director of Sales and Marketing. “We’re listening to what they want and now offering one full collection for each season: Spring, Summer, Fall and Winter - plus we will have two new ALMI by Sabika Collections this year.”
Sabika Jewelry will launch its Spring 2022 Collection February 1, and it will be available for a 3-month period before the next seasonal collection releases. Traditionally, the company would launch a combined Spring/Summer and Fall/Winter Collection respectively, with intermittent capsule and product injections throughout the year. CEO and Head Designer Alexandra Mayr-Gracik says the new format is helpful from a creative and design standpoint. She says the designs offer more fluidity with the changing wardrobes and color schemes of each season.
“This new Spring 2022 Collection is all about color, bright pastel hues and iridescent shimmers that evoke happiness and joy,” explains Mayr-Gracik. “We’re also so excited about the women we invited to model the new collection. They are business owners, mothers, writers and young professionals and they show how our jewelry can be worn in various everyday styles and passed across generations like delicate, albeit affordable heirlooms.”
Nicole Hudson, a Senior Program Fellow for the University of Pittsburgh’s Institute for Entrepreneurial Excellence is one of the Spring 2022 models. She explained that as a young, busy working mother she makes a point to not shy away from wearing something typically deemed more glamorous to make herself feel more confident.
“If there’s something I want to wear I just wear it. I don’t wait for special occasions to allow myself to shine through,” shared Hudson. “I love chokers. I like to wear anything with real bling. For earrings I’m more of a stud wearer.”
A sizable segment of Sabika’s customers and independent sales consultants include frontline workers, medical professionals and teachers.
“When you work in an operating room wearing green scrubs in a sterile environment, Sabika jewelry provides the perfect ‘pop of color’ to make you feel pretty! Just a small pair of earrings and a simple necklace make the day so much brighter! And everyone notices,” explains Sabika consultant and nurse Tracey Foust, of Pittsburgh. “The compliments flow from co-workers to patients. My friends in the medical field look forward to a new piece of Sabika to add beauty to their day!
The Spring 2022 Collection will be revealed on Sabika’s official Facebook and Youtube pages on Saturday, January 22 at 7:30PM EST. Next up in April, Sabika will release its second ALMI Collection as well as its SabikaKids Collection.
