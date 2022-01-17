Cannon Security Products to Showcase New Product Lines and a Modern New Look at SHOT Show 2022 in Las Vegas
New Cannon Security Product Lines Revealed
Our broad array of products at this year’s SHOT show illustrates what matters to the customer as well as to us. We design disaster-proof safes to protect in every situation.”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Las Vegas, Nevada, January 2022- Cannon Security Products will showcase several new product designs to their Cannon, Stack-on, and GunVault security storage lines at the 2022 Shooting, Hunting, and Outdoor Trade Show. Attendees will experience a great new line with Cannon, branded with a new modern logo.
Leading the Security Storage Industry, Cannon Unveils a Top-of-the-Line New Product Series
Cannon has led the safe industry with revolutionizing models and technology since 1965. Along with their new logo reveal, Cannon is introducing a new top-of-the-line series. Water and fire-resistant, these new safes are designed to protect valuables, keep guns out of the wrong hands, and keep cherished belongings through disasters and attempted burglary.
The new series, Cannon Commander is our full-featured, unrivaled premium series. A great choice for gun storage or your most valuable keepsakes, Commander features a state-of-the-art patent-pending hybrid hinge that offers sleek looks and a door swing of up to 180 degrees. Equipped with an all-new dual access combination and biometric keypad, the Commander security features include triple laminated hard plate lock protection, 1.25” x 4” locking bolts, and a relocking device.
Fire protection starts with our triple fin intumescent seal built into the door provides the high-temperature heat shield that offers smoke for your valuables for up to seventy-five minutes. Commander is offered in various sizes.
New Stack-on Series Provides Affordable Options for Any Lifestyle
Stack-On has consistently developed solutions for its diverse array of customers across all active lifestyles. At SHOT Show 2022, Stack-On will unveil three new product lines to meet customer needs and accommodate almost any space.
The first series to unveil, the Armorguard is sleek with all chrome hardware, soft-lined grey interior, and a door organizer for pistol, documents, or small valuables. A thirty-minute fire-resistant rating helps protect your valuables.
A new Total Defense Series will have added design space, each model being fifty-seven inches tall. Adjustable shelving on one side offers even more flexibility and comes in various sizes to fit up to 72 firearms! Top and bottom locking bolts were added to the door for added theft security. Total Defense features a 3-spindle handle, an electronic keypad with a backup key, soft interior throughout with designer grey trim on the inside door pouches. Total Defense lives up to its name and offers enhanced organization and storage protection.
The New Stack-On Sovereign Series stands at 59 inches tall to hold long guns, adding more room on the adjustable top shelf. With a plush-lined interior throughout, Sovereign has a 5 spoke handle with matte black hardware and a deluxe door organizer. An electronic keypad with a backlight offers easy owner access in lowlight areas. Additional shelf interior adds nice finishes to this design and can hold up to 72 firearms. Sovereign was designed to protect valuables in extreme disasters and boosts of being fire-resistant for up to 60 minutes and water-resistant for up to 14 days!
Speed and Tact Counts with GunVault
GunVault SpeedVault SV550-22 and SV350-22 are much-anticipated models in the firearm storage industry with their revolutionary spring-action slide-out door. New design and technology offer the slide-out door to slide out straight, offering a better quick-action position to your firearm. The new SpeedVault door design offers more space for your firearm and two magazines as well as quiet and quick access. An electronic backlit keypad makes this design great for low-light situations.
The Gunvault GV-22K is a portable handgun security case that also meets the TSA guidelines for handgun transportation. Made from 16-gauge steel, this key-locked GunVault includes foam interior padding and is an inexpensive way to transport handguns anywhere outside the home. Its compact size is ideal for vehicles, luggage, and backpacks for concealed transport. This model can secure one handgun plus one magazine.
The GV RangeBox is a heavy gauge steel electronic gunvault box that resembles an ammo can, making transportation for handguns to and from the range easy and with low visibility. The GV RangeBox holds up to 2 handguns and 7 magazines. Foam liner protects the pistols from scratches during transport. A backlit digital keypad provides easy access in low-lit situations and comes with a backup key.
