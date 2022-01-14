Submit Release
CareAdvisors Leader Volunteers to Serve Aging Population Initiatives

Renee Kroplewski

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renee Kroplewski, social care manager at CareAdvisors, has been appointed to the advisory council of AgeGuide Northeastern Illinois as a Will County representative. AgeGuide is an agency that strives to make aging easier through the development and promotion of a network of services for older persons designed to optimize the quality of their lives.

Kroplewski, a resident of Lockport, in Will County, Illinois, will serve three years on the agency’s advisory council. Her strong relationship with her grandparents over the course of her life drew her attention to the needs of the aging population.

“As a social worker, my focus has always been on connecting the community to the services they need to live healthy lives,” said Kroplewski. “That’s what we do at CareAdvisors and it is natural for me to extend that work as a volunteer with AgeGuide.”

Kroplewski is also a member of the Illinois Women’s Coalition for Alzheimer’s Disease and the Society for Social Workers in Healthcare Leadership.

About CareAdvisors
CareAdvisors, is a Chicago-based healthcare technology firm that provides value-based social care solutions to some of the largest U.S. health systems and health plans. The company recently built one of the largest navigation programs in the nation, helping millions enroll in social services and access vital resources.

About AgeGuide
AgeGuide Northeastern Illinois is one of over 600 such agencies throughout the United States, created by Congress to implement the Older Americans Act and coordinate a wide variety of services for persons 60 and older. AgeGuide awards funds to local organizations in each county within its designated area to provide important services and monitors the organizations to ensure accountability and quality.

Maureen Daugherty
CareAdvisors
+1 7083637300
