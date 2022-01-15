Investor Relations OTC Markets Free Investors Alert For All OTC Issuers by Mina Mar Group M&A firm

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mina Mar Group www.minamargroup.com (MMG) primarily engaged in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) is offering a one-time free exposure on our popular Fridays Tips subscription opt-in email alert. Fridays Tips launched in 2008 is an opt-in email list where we target the retail shareholders and followers of our clients and companies we work with.

MMG database is not large by some retail IR standards with approximately 50,000 subscribers. We have dedicated significant resources to its launch in 2008 which includes a great number of both retail corporate and institutional investors; with a platform that delivers information directly to subscribers' inboxes. This helps issuers to easily communicate with their current shareholders and followers through their weekly release –

MMG Miro Zecevic CEO stated.“We are watching the market on a daily basis, and we see that management of OTC public companies struggle as to how to reach out to their current and new shareholders and convey the story about their companies and future or ongoing developments. That’s why we are extending a hand to all OTC issuers to help them in these tough times, especially those affected by the recent OTC Markets expert market rank. Most IR firms charge several thousand dollars for such an alert, we at MMG see the big picture and an opportunity to offer a win-win solution for all.” –

Mina Mar’s Friday Tips are a great way to tell the shareholders non-newsworthy events going on with the company as well as updates on current projects previously announced. The publication is well known among various issuers followers and shareholders for over a decade.

The free exposure is open to all OTC companies including shell status. Those co followers need the updates the most as they feel abandoned and it’s a great way to reconnect. MMG is inviting all OTC issuers to contact us at corporate@minamargroup.com and tell us the story of your co and the message you wish to tell the market.

About Mina Mar Group:

Mina Mar Marketing Group Inc. (MMMG) http://www.minamargroup.net/ is a privately held company offering Investor Relations (IR) services and a full-service media solution marketing group with strategy and in advertising, broadcasting, and financial industries while delivering everyday values via creative and targeted solutions through many aspects of the industry. Mina Mar Group (MMG) http://www.minamargroup.com/ a full range of Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) and Investor Relations (IR) services for companies quoted on OTC Markets, NASDAQ, and NYSE. Mina Mar Group's services range from full-service Investor Communication, Investor Relations, Awareness, Strategic Consulting, Performance Improvement's and more. To find out more about MMG's presence and our focus on OTC based companies please visit our website http://www.minamargroup.com/