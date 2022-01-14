Submit Release
Celebrating Civil Liberties and Constitution Day

The 50th anniversary of Title IX will be the focal point for this year’s Civil Liberties and Constitution Day celebration.

PBS Hawaii will air Patsy Mink: Ahead of the Majority at 8:30 p.m. on January 27 and 1 p.m. on January 30, and will also livestream it on its website.

Please join us for a virtual discussion featuring the documentary’s director Kimberlee Bassford at 2 p.m. on January 30 by Zoom. She’ll share insights on the creation of the award-winning film and show never-before-seen footage.

Click here to register.

This program is brought to you by Making Waves Films, Hawaii State Bar Association Civic Education Committee, William S. Richardson School of Law, and the King Kamehameha V Judiciary History Center.

For more information, contact the Communications and Community Relations Office at 808-539-4909 or via email at pao@courts.hawaii.gov.

