Submit Release
News Search

There were 744 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,205 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Josh Stein Wins $65 Million and Lifetime Pharma Ban Against “Pharma Bro”

For Immediate Release: Friday, January 14, 2022

Contact: Nazneen Ahmed (919) 716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today won his lawsuit against “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli, the former CEO of Vyera (formerly Turing) Pharmaceuticals for price-fixing and conspiracy. The judgment requires Shkreli to pay nearly $65 million and bans him from the pharmaceutical industry for life.

“Today’s win is an important one in our fight to make sure Americans can get affordable, live-saving medications,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “Martin Shkreli put profits over people’s lives – it was unconscionable and illegal, and I’m pleased he’ll never be able to work in the pharmaceutical industry again. Drug companies and executives should take note: if you illegally raise drug prices for your own financial gain, I will hold you accountable.”

In early 2020, Attorney General Stein sued Vyera, Shkreli, and his business partner — former Vyera CEO Kevin Mulleady — for illegal and anticompetitive behavior that stifled competition and allowed the defendants to exorbitantly raise the price of Daraprim more than 4,000 percent overnight, to $750 per pill. Daraprim is used to treat the parasitic disease toxoplasmosis, and, until relatively recently, was the only approved source of this life-saving medication by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The high price and distribution changes limited access to the drug, forcing many patients and physicians to make difficult and risky decisions for the treatment of life-threatening diseases. A generic version was not available until March 2020.

Last month, Attorney General Stein secured an agreement that will require Vyera to pay up to $40 million and bans Mulleady from almost any role at a pharmaceutical company for seven years.

Attorney General Stein was joined in this lawsuit by the Federal Trade Commission and the attorneys general of New York, California, Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

###

You just read:

Attorney General Josh Stein Wins $65 Million and Lifetime Pharma Ban Against “Pharma Bro”

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.