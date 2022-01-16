Fashion Furniture Rental Expands into the Dallas Market
Feel at home in your space, even if you’re going through some sort of life transition and don’t want to be weighed down by owning furniture.
Our mission is to remove all the stress typically associated with buying furniture. We help you find what you need, we handle every step from dropoff and assembly to pick up and clean up when you’re done, and we offer next-day delivery.
Fashion Furniture now provides furniture rental services in Dallas, Texas and the surrounding areas.
“The decision to expand our presence into the Dallas area was a logical step in our business growth strategy,” said Kenny Cox, president. “With Dallas being a popular relocation area and Texas gaining over 500,000 new residents a year, we believe we can help. We understand how stressful moving can be, especially to a new place, and offer flexible furniture solutions by piece or package. When you rent furniture from Fashion, your new place will feel like home within 48 hours. Whether you need furniture for 1 month or 24 months (or any timeframe in-between) Fashion is the solution for you.”
Peace of mind with Hassle Free Process
Shop and order rental furniture online in the comfort of your own home. Rent a few pieces or have Fashion Furniture provide everything you need, down to pillows and silverware. Just schedule your delivery and everything will be brought to you and placed into your home. When you’re done with your furniture, simply give us a call (or go online) to schedule a time to have someone come pick up your furniture. Plus, there is no need to worry about selling the furniture at a loss when you are done with it!
