Public Hearing Regarding American Lobster and Jonah Crab Fisheries to be Held on Wednesday, January 19

Contact: Cheri Patterson (NHFG): (603) 868-1095 Caitlin Starks (ASMFC): (703) 842-0740 January 14, 2022

Concord, NH – In partnership with the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC), the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHFG) will hold a public hearing on Draft American Lobster Addendum XXIX and Jonah Crab Addendum IV. The public hearing will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. For those wishing to attend in-person, the event will be held at the Urban Forestry Center, 45 Elwyn Road, Portsmouth, NH.

Those wishing to join the public hearing or to comment virtually must register in advance at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7380051108121126158. Virtual attendees will not be able to provide public comment without registering before the hearing, but may attend in listen-only mode by calling (415) 655-0052 and entering access code 879-685-496.

ASMFC is seeking public comment on the implementation of electronic tracking requirements for federally permitted vessels in the American lobster and Jonah crab fisheries, with the objective of collecting high resolution spatial and temporal effort data.

To read the Draft Addenda, visit http://www.asmfc.org/files/PublicInput/LobsterDraftAdd_XXIX_JonahCrabDraftAdd_IV_PublicComment_Dec2021.pdf.

Members of the commercial fishery and stakeholders are encouraged to provide input on the Draft Lobster/Jonah Crab Addenda by registering for and attending the public hearings or through written comment. Public comment will be accepted until 5:00 p.m. (EST) on Monday, January 31, 2022 and should be mailed to Caitlin Starks, FMP Coordinator, 1050 N. Highland St., Suite 200 A-N, Arlington, Virginia 22201, faxed to (703) 842-0741 or emailed to comments@asmfc.org (Subject line: Lobster Draft Addendum XXIX).

The NH Fish and Game Department is the guardian of the state’s fish, wildlife, and marine resources and their habitats. Learn more about the NH Fish and Game Marine Division at www.wildnh.com/marine.