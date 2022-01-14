When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: January 14, 2022 FDA Publish Date: January 14, 2022 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description May contain undeclared soy lecithin Company Name: Lily’s Sweets Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Peppermint Flavor Baking Chips

Company Announcement

Lily’s Sweets, is voluntarily recalling 18,855 cases of 7-ounce Peppermint Flavor Baking Chips due to the presence of soy lecithin. People who have a severe allergy or sensitivity to soy should not consume these products.

The product was a limited holiday seasonal offering available exclusively at Walmart stores in the United States. The impacted products are identified in the table below. No other Lily’s products are included in this recall.

The following product is subject to recall: