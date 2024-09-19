When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: September 19, 2024 FDA Publish Date: September 20, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential or Undeclared Allergen – Fish Company Name: Avole, Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Avole Inc., located in San Sebastian, Puerto Rico is recalling 7-ounce bags of Bacalaitos Criollos Codfish Frying Mix because it may contain undeclared Fish (Pollock). People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to fish run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Bacalaitos Criollos Codfish Frying Mix was distributed to: Puerto Rico.

The recalled Bacalaitos Criollos Codfish Frying Mixare packaged in a 7-ounce bag, with Expiration date: 06/2025. Bacalaitos Criollos Codfish Frying Mix item number for this product is 310925. The Use By: 06/2025 can be found printed on the top right-center region of the back of the bag. In addition, some expired products are currently in the market due to undeclared fish (Pollock) in the ingredient or Contains statement.

No reports of illness or injury have been reported in connection with this problem to date.

The recall was initiated after the issue was brought to our attention (The Firm) that the product label failed to declare the common name Fish (POLLOCK) in the ingredient and in the contains statement during an FDA Inspection on September 5th, 2024. As part of the firm’s ongoing investigation, the product has been recollected to recondition and correct the labels.

Consumers who have purchased Bacalaitos Criollos Codfish Frying Mix and are allergic to fish are urged not to consume the product and to return it to the place of purchase. Consumers with questions may contact Liliana Rodriguez at Liana’s Food at (787) 225-7282, Monday-Friday, 8:00 am-4:00pm EST.