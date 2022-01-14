Coalition of TN Musicians pushing for smokefree venues launches new video series
A group of TN musicians hoping to end smoking inside music venues and bars has launched a video series featuring a mix of music and advocacy
“A vast majority of Tennesseans enjoy the guarantee of a safe and smoke free workplace. Shouldn’t us musicians and hospitality workers be treated the same?”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the new year unfolds, the growing coalition of Musicians for a Smokefree Tennessee has announced the launch of a new video series, the Smokefree Sessions. Featuring a wide array of artists from across the state, each session will mix intimate home performances and with a dash of advocacy, as artists speak to why playing in smokefree venues is so important to them.
— Jamie Kent
The series kicks off this month with rising Chattanooga country artist Rachel McIntyre Smith. “Growing up, I struggled with asthma attacks and hyperventilation,” states Smith during her session. “Thankfully over the years, I’ve become more aware of what triggers my breathing problems so I’m not dependent on an inhaler. One of my main triggers is cigarette smoke and it’s difficult to avoid when I’m performing. One whiff of smoke can derail a performance that I’ve been preparing for for weeks.“
The Smokefree Sessions will continue every other Sunday throughout the year, and feature a growing list of TN artists and coalition members like Memphis mainstay, John Paul Keith, R&B powerhouse Keia Johnson, Chattanooga troubadour Nicholas Edward Williams, and Nashville based coalition founder Jamie Kent.
The goal? To bring awareness to an issue that often gets overlooked. “A vast majority of Tennesseans enjoy the guarantee of a safe and smoke free workplace, says Coalition Chair and Nashville artist Jamie Kent. “Shouldn’t us musicians and hospitality workers be treated the same? In a state that prides (and markets) itself on a rich heritage of music and entertainment, that only seems fair.”
Another national organization, Smokefree Music Cities, launched a similar video series during the pandemic, and has partnered with the Musicians for a Smokefree TN to help make it possible. Its previous video series featured prominent artists from cities like Austin, New Orleans, and LA, all of which went smokefree with the help and advocacy of their creative communities.
The Smokefree Sessions will air Sundays beginning January 9th at 11am CT / 12pm ET on the Musicians for a Smokefree TN Facebook Page (www.facebook.com/smokefreetennessee). To learn more, or to get involved, please visit: www.smokefreetennessee.com.
Musicians for a Smokefree TN is a growing coalition of artists, businesses, and public health partners aiming to create smokefree workplaces for all TN musicians. With endorsements ranging from the TN Titans and Nashville Predators, to Ryman Hospitality and Marathon Music Works, the group has grown to over 85 partners in its first year, and plans to back legislation in 2022 to help reach its goal.
