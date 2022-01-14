Water Damage Restoration & Flood Cleanup Company Helps Neighbors by Providing 24/7 Emergency Services
If a local residential or commercial structure needs water removed, Phoenix Water Damage Services offers water dry out with 24/7 customer support.PHOENIX, AZ, USA, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Water damage in a home or in a commercial office is most often caused by a small situation that worsens over time. Problems such as a leaky pipe, roof damage, or even a slow appliance leak can lead to extensive damage if not noticed. It's crucial to properly remove and repair water damage as fast as possible. Failing to do so can result in microbial growth which can be harmful within a home or office.
Sometimes an extreme situation such as a burst pipe can lead to a major flood or standing water in a residential or commercial property. If this happens, first water extraction would be needed. Then high-quality water damage restoration equipment would need to be set up to completely dry the affected area of a home or office before repairing the resulting damage. Flooding or standing water can cause extreme damage to a property, which often ends up costing a lot of time and money. Luckily, this kind of water damage is often covered by insurance policies which will help reduce out-of-pocket expenses.
Free, visual onsite estimates are available. Schedule an appointment on their website with a convenient online form, click here. They can also be contacted at (602) 362-4883. Phoenix Water Damage Services is located at 2502 N. 89th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85037. They serve the whole Phoenix metropolitan area. A Lifetime Labor Guarantee is included with all water damage services. When homeowners and commercial property owners utilize these services, they will save time and money by having a trusted company do the job the right way the first time.
About Phoenix Water Damage Services: Owned by Robert Atlas, this company maintains a 5 Star rating on Google and is a certified partner through Rosie on the House, Angie’s List and Better Business Bureau. Phoenix Water Damage Services is a sister company to Phoenix Carpet Repair & Cleaning which has more than twenty-five years of experience in homeowner and commercial property carpet care.
Extracting water from carpet.