VT Community Broadband Meeting - Tuesday, January 17, 2022

The Vermont Community Broadband Board (VCBB) will meet on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 from 9 a.m to 12 p.m. The meeting will be held remotely. Due to the uptick in COVID-19 cases, the public is encouraged to attend remotely if possible. Those unable to participate online or via phone may attend in person the 3rd floor GIGA Conference Room at the VT Department of Public Service, 112 State Street, Montpelier, VT. Masks are required.

The VCBB was established by Act 71 (2021)—An act relating to accelerated community broadband deployment—to coordinate, facilitate, support, and accelerate the development and implementation of universal community broadband solutions. The board will develop policies and programs to accelerate community efforts that advance the State’s goal of achieving universal access to reliable, high-quality, affordable, fixed broadband achieving speeds of at least 100 Mbps symmetrical.

For more information about the meeting, including how to participate online, please visit the Vermont Community Broadband Board Governance Webpage.