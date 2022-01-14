Enjoy Tomorrow’s Free Fishing Day in New Hampshire

CONTACT: Dianne Timmins or Scott Decker: (603) 271-2501 Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211 January 14, 2021

Concord, NH – If you’ve always wanted to try ice fishing, take advantage of New Hampshire’s winter free fishing day on Saturday, January 15, 2022. Tomorrow anyone can fish without a license in New Hampshire.

Note that all other regulations are still in effect. Persons participating in a fishing tournament on free fishing day must still hold a license, however. Learn more about fishing rules by reading the NH Freshwater Fishing or Saltwater Fishing digests at www.fishnh.com/fishing/publications.html.

This annual winter event takes place on the third Saturday in January each year. New Hampshire also offers a spring free fishing day on the first Saturday in June. To find more information about ice fishing in New Hampshire, including videos, a list of bait dealers, and more, visit www.fishnh.com/fishing/ice-fishing.html.

Be safe. Always check ice thickness before venturing onto frozen waterbodies and never rely on secondhand ice thickness information. To learn more, read or download the brochure Safety on Ice — Tips for Anglers, by visiting www.wildnh.com/outdoor-recreation/ice-safety.html.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is the guardian of the state’s marine, fish, and wildlife resources and their habitats. Visit www.wildnh.com.