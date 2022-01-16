Active-Duty Service Member Knows No Bounds
Chris Walsh takes on U.S. Winter Olympics and Porsche Carrera CupSOUTHERN PINES, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As active-duty service member Chris Walsh completes his 4th year as a member of the USA bobsled team, he continues to transition from one high-level sport to the next. Walsh is actively working on a racing program focused on Porsche Carrera Cup North America which is set to begin its second season on March 16th at the Sebring International Raceway. Walsh will also be driving in the World Racing League endurance season with Pressertech Racing’s Porsche 944, leading the driving lineup as they hunt their first ever championship.
Walsh has spent the past four years with the USAF World Class athlete program as a member of the USA men’s bobsled team, currently in the running for the 2022 U.S. Winter Olympics. When not on the track, he is actively competing in simulation racing esports as a driver for Hardpoint esports and Air Force Gaming.
“My passion in life is and always has been racing, from my start in motorsports a superbike racer, to bobsled racing and my transition into car racing – I love everything about it.”
Walsh made his professional racing debut in 2021 where he claimed his first ever podium in 3rd place with TC America, driving a BMW M2 CSR. Walsh spends his time working with various veteran non-profits such as Operation Motorsport and Operation VetNow – both focused on supporting veteran’s mental health, rehabilitation and reintegration into civilian life.
“I’m honored to be able to use my passion for racing to give back to fellow service members – it’s pivotal that they be given the support they need, whether it be mental health related or helping them find a skill or passion outside of what they do on the day to day.”
If you would like more information on this topic or would like to learn more about Chris Walsh, please visit chriswalshracing.com
