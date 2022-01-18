Premio and Intel Examine the the U.S. Chip Shortage and the Benefits for More Manufacturing Infrastructure in America

Made In America Featuring Premio Inc Made In America Featuring Premio Inc. Factory Shot

‘Made in America’ web series episode cites localized capabilities as key to supply chain resiliency, U.S. self-reliance, and tapping into rugged edge computing

Many of our customers rely on Premio’s OEM capabilities in the integration, testing, and deployment of compute solutions in their proprietary product designs in the United States.” — Dustin Seetoo

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premio Inc., a global leader in rugged edge and embedded computing technology, today shared its strategic plans to bring ‘American-made' manufacturing to the forefront. With focus on U.S. facilities, capabilities, and talent, Premio is committed, alongside Intel®, to easing supply chain issues and strengthening the country’s semiconductor manufacturing resources for long term benefit.

In the latest episode of ‘Made in America,’ a video series covering companies manufacturing and assembling their products in the U.S., Premio and Intel examine how manufacturers can and should localize production to reduce extended time-to-market and avoid being at the mercy of all types of international disruptions. Industry shortages reflect not only current supply chain challenges, but also the rapid growth of rugged computing with high performance data processing required in increasingly diverse and demanding scenarios.

Register here for the live broadcast premiering today 1/18 at 9am Pacific/noon Eastern and on-demand access post-debut.

“Semiconductors are essential building blocks to the digital economy, enabling everything from the cloud to the edge. It’s critical that we increase that advanced chip manufacturing capacity, capability, and innovation – important to this country’s technological success and leadership,” said Jennifer Bressler, Director of Americas Business Management Group with Intel. “In a digitizing world, compute is king. We want the U.S. to be a part of that, as a matter of both national security and economic success.”

Chip shortages and a sustained decline in domestic chipmaking capacity has drawn concern up to and throughout the federal government, with a formal push to invest in domestic semiconductor manufacturing, research, and design. According to the Semiconductor Industry Association, “The share of modern semiconductor manufacturing capacity located in the U.S. has eroded from 37% in 1990 to 12% today.” The CHIPS Act, a bipartisan bill introduced in 2020, would fundamentally improve the United States’ ability to reliably provide semiconductors to companies across the economy. The U.S. Innovation and Competition Act, which contains the CHIPS Act, passed the Senate with bipartisan support in June 2021 but has unfortunately stalled in the House of Representatives.

“Supply chain issues are not new, but the pandemic has certainly exacerbated them – affecting everything from the food we eat to the cars we drive. As a consumer, it’s frustrating; as a business, it can be crippling – particularly as a greater number of devices collect data in all types of business and rugged industrial environments for real-time machine learning,” said Dustin Seetoo, Director of Product Marketing, Premio. “Many of our customers rely on Premio’s OEM capabilities in the integration, testing, and deployment of compute solutions in their proprietary product designs in the United States. The ongoing chip shortage has made it evident for a very real need for localized manufacturing within the ecosystem of compute technologies. Companies like Premio and Intel understand this and are dedicated to making these onshore capabilities commonplace.”

In Fall 2021, Intel broke ground on two new leading-edge chip factories at the company’s Ocotillo campus in Chandler, Arizona. With the addition of the two new factories, Intel’s Ocotillo campus will house a total of six fabs. Intel has a total of 15 wafer fabs currently in production worldwide at 10 locations including Massachusetts, New Mexico, Oregon, and Arizona.

With a state-of-the-art facility in Los Angeles, California (ISO9001, ISO14001, ISO13485), Premio has been assembling its rugged edge products and solutions in America for some time, serving its global clientele, contributing to the U.S. economy, and growing the onshore ecosystem.

To learn more about Premio’s localized manufacturing capabilities, and its entire portfolio of rugged edge industrial computers and other embedded IoT solutions, please visit www.premioinc.com or email sales@premioinc.com with questions.

About Premio, Inc.

Premio is a global solutions provider specializing in computing technology from the edge to the cloud. We design and manufacture highly reliable, world-class computing solutions for enterprises with complex, highly specialized requirements for over 30 years. Our engineering specialty and agile manufacturing push the technical boundaries in Embedded IoT Computers, Rugged Edge Computers, HMI Displays, and HPC Storage Servers.

Premio provides robust product engineering, flexible speed to market, and unlimited manufacturing transparency from strategic locations in the U.S., Taiwan, Malaysia, and Germany. Learn more by visiting our website at https://premioinc.com/.

###



Media & Marketing Contact:

Dustin Seetoo / Product Marketing Director

Phone: +1 626-839-3100 ext. 3136

Email: marketing@premioinc.com

Sneak Peek: Episode 3 On "Made In America" Featuring Premio Inc.