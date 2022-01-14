Pink Olive is coming to Little Rock

Pink Olive, one of New York's best-loved gift stores, is coming to the charming SoMa neighborhood of Little Rock in Spring 2022.

When you feel loved, you can do anything.” — Grace Kang, Founder

LITTLE ROCK, AR, USA, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since its opening in 2007, Pink Olive has become a staple in the Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Cold Spring neighborhoods for gift-givers, stationery shoppers, and whimsy-seekers of all ages. Its current shops are based in the East Village and West Village neighborhoods of Manhattan and upstate in the charming and historic village of Cold Spring, NY — each offers a unique collection of whimsical gifts and paper goods.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to become a little part of the SoMa neighborhood," says Founder and Chief Buyer Grace Kang. "I've been frequenting this sweet town for the past few years, and have now made it my home. Main Street in SoMa truly encapsulates the essence of small old-world charm — the perfect complement to Pink Olive's mix of whimsical gifts and fabulous vintage finds." The shop will be its biggest storefront location yet, nestled amongst the Loblolly Creamery, the ESSE Purse Museum, The Root Cafe, Raduno, Electric Ghost, and Bernice Garden.

Kang is a former successful buyer for Bloomingdales, Saks, and Barney's New York, and her team of Pink Olive buyers constantly seeks out the best of the best, curating an eclectic mix of stationery, baby gifts, art, accessories, books, and home decor finds. The store's top sellers include Rifle Paper Co., Mr. Boddington, Jellycat, Dear Hancock, Rylee & Cru, P.F. Candle Co., and Maileg, along with Pink Olive's in-house "you are loved" line that includes candles, mugs, and more.

Pink Olive's mission is to inspire and celebrate the little things — one person, one gift, and one neighborhood at a time. Pink Olive's Little Rock store will be located at 1501 Main Street Little Rock, AR 72202 Please follow @pinkolive on Instagram or sign up for the mailing list at pinkolive.com for details.