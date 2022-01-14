Wolf Administration Awards Funding for Environmental Assessment in Crawford County

Harrisburg, PA – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin announced today the approval of $13,586 through the Industrial Sites Reuse Program (ISRP) to the Economic Progress Alliance of Crawford County to conduct an environmental assessment at a former lumber yard in the City of Meadville.

“These environmental assessments are done to ensure there are no harmful chemicals or other hazardous materials on site that need to be addressed,” said Sec. Davin. “This assessment is a great early step towards getting this land redeveloped and back into productive use for the community.”

The Economic Progress Alliance of Crawford County is assisting the Crawford County Historical Society in conducting this assessment at the vacant site on Race Street in Meadville. The assessment is a necessary part of the process that will allow the Crawford County Historical Society to acquire and redevelop the 6.64-acre property, helping to further economic development efforts in Crawford County.

“Ensuring that dangerous pollutants have been removed before beginning redevelopment is vital and will help get future building underway,” said Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Patrick McDonnell.

The ISRP provides loans and grants for environmental assessments and remediation carried out by eligible applicants who did not cause or contribute to the contamination. The program is designed to foster the cleanup of environmental contamination at industrial sites, thereby bringing blighted land into productive reuse.

