Shapiro Administration Tours Affordable Housing Project Site in Erie, Highlights the Need for Critical Infrastructure Funding for Housing

The Triangle of Hope is three total projects designed to address homelessness in Erie — offering services for unhoused populations and the community through housing, food bank partnerships, community spaces, and job readiness.

Governor Josh Shapiro recently unveiled the Commonwealth’s first-ever Housing Action Plan to ensure every Pennsylvanian has access to safe, stable, and affordable housing.

The Governor’s 2026-27 proposed budget calls for a $1 billion investment in housing and critical infrastructure to speed up new home construction across Pennsylvania and provide vital rehabilitation funding to maintain existing homes.

Erie, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger visited the Washington Square Schoolhouse Apartments housing project in the City of Erie to highlight the critical need for housing infrastructure investments across Pennsylvania.

Under current projections, Pennsylvania will face a shortage of roughly 185,000 homes by 2035 without further action. Housing costs continue to rise at a rate faster than wages, with over one million households in Pennsylvania spending more than 30 percent of their income on housing, and more than 50 percent of the Commonwealth’s housing stock is over 50 years old — making it increasingly more expensive to maintain.

To address these issues, Governor Josh Shapiro created Pennsylvania’s first ever Housing Action Plan, which will build and preserve more homes, modernize housing regulations and zoning rules, and break down barriers preventing people from finding stable housing — all to grow the Commonwealth’s economy and improve Pennsylvanians’ quality of life.

“The Washington Square Schoolhouse Apartments project is a great example of what can be accomplished when people come together to achieve a common goal ― making sure every Pennsylvanian has access to a stable home that sets them up for success,” said Secretary Siger. “Governor Shapiro has proposed a bold new $1 billion critical infrastructure fund to invest in projects like this one, and to ensure we increase the number of housing units across the Commonwealth.”

Part of the Triangle of Hope Initiative, the former school will be converted into 22 units offering rapid-response housing to chronically unhoused men who have been without a permanent home for at least one year. This project, which could potentially expand to 72 units, will also provide support services for mental health, physical healthcare, addiction recovery, and case management spaces.

The Triangle of Hope projects are in an area with a 14%-18% poverty rate and are designed to offer services for homeless populations and the community at large through housing, food bank partnerships, community spaces, and job readiness.

“Erie County is feeling the same housing strain seen across Pennsylvania. We need common-sense solutions to expand housing options and make communities more affordable,” said State Representative Ryan Bizzarro. “Governor Shapiro’s plan is such an important step. By investing in development and giving communities the tools they need to address shortages, we can help more families find places to live while strengthening our local economies. If we fail to address the housing shortage, we risk losing economic gains we’ve already made.”

The additional two projects in the Triangle of Hope initiative include the Sacred Heart School through the Mercy Center for Women and St. Paul’s neighborhood Center through the Mazzini Charitable Foundation. The Sacred Heart School will offer supportive housing for 20 to 40 women, men, and children, and the St. Paul’s neighborhood Center through the Mazzini Charitable Foundation will serve the greater community through partnerships with Second Harvest Food Bank Marketplace, and offer social services, nutrition and adult learning, and trade and skills training programs.

The Commonwealth previously invested in the Mercy Center for Women through the Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) to expand the Center’s efforts to provide safe and supportive housing for those affected by domestic violence, addition, and mental health challenges. The NAP awards tax credits up to 95% across five subprograms for projects that serve distressed areas and support neighborhood conservation like affordable housing programs, community services, crime prevention, education, job training, or neighborhood assistance.

Governor Shapiro’s Housing Action Plan calls for new affordable housing options and reforms that will help meet the demand across the Commonwealth’s housingmarkets and outlines a plan to address the housing supply, improve affordability, and stabilize housing outcomes.

The Governor’s proposed 2026-27 budget calls for targeted investments to support the Housing Action Plan by:

Investing $1 billion through the Pennsylvania Program for Critical Infrastructure Investment to build and strengthen Pennsylvania’s critical infrastructure.

Launch a $1 million Investments in Health pilot program to expand stable housing options and reduce homelessness.

Reducing barriers to residential development by modernizing local planning, zoning, and permitting processes.

Protecting homeowners and communities from sudden cost increases of manufactured housing options.

Strengthening housing leadership, coordination, and data sharing across the Commonwealth, increasing partnerships and collaboration at every level to address the critical housing need.

For more information about the Pennsylvania Housing Action Plan or DCED, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

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