COVID-19 Daily Update 1-14-2022

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 14, 2022, there are currently 17,364 COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 13 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,516 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 66-year old male from Mineral County, a 73-year old male from Jefferson County, an 83-year old male from Jefferson County, a 57-year old male from Raleigh County, a 33-year old female from Monroe County, a 58-year old female from Mason County, a 79-year old female from Monongalia County, a 68-year old male from Doddridge County, a 78-year old male from Wood County, an 86-year old female from Jefferson County, a 63-year old male from Taylor County, an 88-year old male from Jefferson County, and an 83-year old female from Harrison County.

“The continued loss of West Virginians weighs heavily on all of us, with the greatest sadness borne by family and friends,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please take every effort to protect one another.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (117), Berkeley (1,560), Boone (188), Braxton (94), Brooke (162), Cabell (1,066), Calhoun (53), Clay (68), Doddridge (30), Fayette (490), Gilmer (37), Grant (98), Greenbrier (345), Hampshire (181), Hancock (228), Hardy (139), Harrison (577), Jackson (98), Jefferson (858), Kanawha (1,794), Lewis (100), Lincoln (184), Logan (279), Marion (543), Marshall (296), Mason (151), McDowell (116), Mercer (476), Mineral (293), Mingo (200), Monongalia (1,079), Monroe (128), Morgan (201), Nicholas (116), Ohio (477), Pendleton (50), Pleasants (54), Pocahontas (35), Preston (199), Putnam (681), Raleigh (1,139), Randolph (289), Ritchie (56), Roane (137), Summers (86), Taylor (123), Tucker (23), Tyler (52), Upshur (180), Wayne (314), Webster (50), Wetzel (138), Wirt (46), Wood (726), Wyoming (164). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

Information on pediatric hospitalizations is now included on the hospital tab of the COVID-19 dashboard. Data will be posted once it is received by the West Virginia Hospital Association.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available for those 12 and older. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Braxton, Cabell, Clay, Fayette, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Hancock, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marion, Marshall, Mercer, Monongalia, Monroe, Morgan, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, Raleigh, Randolph, Taylor, Upshur, Wayne, and Wood counties.

Barbour County

7:30 AM - 3:30 PM, Community Market, 107 South Main Street (across the street from Walgreens), Philippi, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVBBC)

1:00 PM - 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Berkeley County

8:30 AM - 4:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

10:00 AM - 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Braxton County

7:30 AM - 1:30 PM, Braxton County Memorial Hospital (parking lot), 100 Hoylman Drive, Gassaway, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=Braxton)

Cabell County

8:00 AM- 4:00 PM, Marshall University Campus (parking lot), 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

9:00 AM - 6:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department (parking lot), 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)

Clay County

11:00 AM - 5:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 451 Main Street, Clay, WV

Fayette County

10:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Fayette County Health Department, 5495 Maple Lane, Fayetteville, WV

Greenbrier County

11:30 AM - 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)

Hampshire County

10:00 AM - 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Hancock County

10:00 AM - 12:00 PM, Hancock County Health Department, 100 North Court Street, New Cumberland, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Jefferson County

10:00 AM - 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

10:00 AM - 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Lincoln County

9:00 AM - 12:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County

12:00 PM - 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Marion County

10:00 AM - 6:00 PM, Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High Street, Fairmont, WV

11:00 AM - 2:30 PM, Rising Stars, 228 Locust Avenue, Fairmont, WV

Marshall County

11:00 AM - 5:00 PM, Cameron City Building, 46 Main Street, Cameron, WV

Mercer County

9:00 AM - 3:00 PM, Mercer County Health Department, 978 Blue Prince Road, Bluefield, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMHCT13

Monongalia County

8:00 AM - 12:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Monroe County

9:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Appalachian Christian Center, 2812 Seneca Trail South, Peterstown, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMRC)

Morgan County

11:00 AM - 5:00 PM, War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Nicholas County

9:00 AM - 3:30 PM, Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVNL)

Ohio County

9:00 AM - 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (parking lot of former VPC South Building at the top of 22nd Street), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Putnam County

9:00 AM - 6:00 PM, Putnam County Health Department (behind Liberty Square), 316 Putnam Village Drive, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Raleigh County

9:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)

Randolph County

10:00 AM - 3:30 PM, Randolph-Elkins Health Department (parking lot), 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)

Taylor County

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Upshur County

8:00 AM - 3:30 PM, Buckhannon Fire Department (parking lot), 22 South Florida Street, Buckhannon, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)

Wayne County

10:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Wood County

7:30 AM - 3:00 PM, Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Avenue, Vienna, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavWood1)

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing will also be available this weekend on Saturday, January 15 and Sunday, January 16, 2022:

January 15

Berkeley County

8:30 AM - 3:30 PM, Airborne Church, 172 Creative Place, Martinsburg, WV

Cabell County

12:00 PM - 4:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department (parking lot), 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)

Doddridge County

10:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Doddridge County High School, 79 Bulldog Drive, West Union, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Jefferson County

2:00 PM - 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

10:00 AM - 1:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Lewis County

10:00 AM - 5:00 PM, Stonewall Jackson Home Oxygen Therapy, 465 Market Place, Suite A, Weston, WV

Marion County

11:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High Street, Fairmont, WV

Mingo County

10:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Tug Valley High School, 50 Panther Avenue, Williamson, WV

Nicholas County

9:00 AM - 1:00 PM, Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville, WV

Ohio County

10:00 AM - 1:00 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (parking lot of former VPC South Building at the top of 22nd Street), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Wood County

8:00 AM - 3:00 PM, Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Avenue, Vienna, WV

January 16

Cabell County

12:00 PM - 4:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department (parking lot), 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)

Fayette County

12:00 PM - 4:00 PM, J.W. & Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center, 55 Ruby Lane, Mount Hope, WV

Greenbrier County

10:00 AM - 4:00 PM, State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)

Monroe County

9:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Church of God Fellowship Hall, 96 Bud Ridge Road, Union, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMRC)

Nicholas County

1:00 PM - 5:00 PM, Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVNL)

Due to possible adverse weather, please check DHHR’s social media pages and the COVID-19 website https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx for any last minute cancellations.