MDHHS seeks proposals for expanded and enhanced sickle cell clinics

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Jan. 14, 2022

CONTACT: Bob Wheaton, 517-241-2112

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is seeking proposals for eligible agencies to expand and enhance clinical services for people who have sickle cell disease.

The purpose of the Sickle Cell Clinic Expansion and Enhancement Program is to offer new resources to providers to increase patient access to quality multidisciplinary health care and improve care coordination, as well as establish preferred provider networks that focus specifically on sickle cell disease.

Eligible applicants must be existing hematology or hematology/oncology clinics working under a Michigan hospital or medical school. They must be enrolled as Michigan Medicaid providers and comply with Medicaid policy. They also must accept all Medicaid, MI Child, Healthy Michigan Plan and Children's Special Health Care Services (CSHCS) patients and refer potentially eligible patients for CSHCS eligibility determination.

The request for proposals seeks competitive plans for local projects that will expand services in the areas of improving access to care, medication adherence and quality improvement.

Funded applicants will receive ongoing technical assistance from the MDHHS project coordinator, which includes help with program start-up, reporting requirements and addressing barriers to program implementation.

Grant applications must be submitted electronically through the EGrAMS program by 3 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 24.

For more information or to apply, visit the EGrAMS website and select "About EGrAMS" link in the left panel to access the "Competitive Application Instructions" training manual. The complete request for proposals can be accessed under the 'Current Grants' section under the "Public Health Administration" link and selecting the "SCCEE-2022" grant program.

# # #