Smart Bathroom Market Size to Reach USD 2507.7 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.4% | Valuates Reports

Smart Bathroom Market Size to Reach USD 2507.7 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.4%

North America and Europe are main markets, they occupy about 70% of the global market.

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, January 18, 2022

The global Smart Bathroom market size is projected to reach USD 2507.7 Million by 2027, from USD 1515 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2021-2027.

What is Smart Bathroom?

Smart Bathroom includes Smart Toilets, smart faucets, shower Systems, smart windows and other other facilities that are installed for occupants’ urinating, bathing, washing and other daily cleaning uses.

Smart Bathroom Market Share

The major players in global Smart Bathroom market include LIXIL Group, Kohler, Jaquar, etc. The top 3 players occupy about 45% shares of the global market. North America and Europe are main markets, they occupy about 70% of the global market. Smart Toilets is the main type, with a share about 50%. Commercial is the main application, which holds a share about 55%.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Smart Bathroom market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Smart Bathroom market in terms of revenue.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Smart Bathroom market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Smart Bathroom market.

Smart Bathroom Market Segmentation

By Type

• Smart Toilets
• Smart Faucets
• Shower Systems
• Smart Windows
• Other

By Application

• Commercial
• Residential

By Region

• North America
• US.
• Canada
• Europe
• Germany
• France
• UK.
• Italy
• Russia
• Nordic
• Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• Southeast Asia
• India
• Australia
• Rest of Asia
• Latin America
• Mexico
• Brazil
• Rest of Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
• Turkey
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Rest of MEA

Key Companies

• Duravit
• Jaquar
• Kohler
• LIXIL Group
• TOTO
• MOEN

