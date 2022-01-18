Smart Bathroom Market Size to Reach USD 2507.7 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.4% | Valuates Reports
North America and Europe are main markets, they occupy about 70% of the global market.
The global Smart Bathroom market size is projected to reach USD 2507.7 Million by 2027, from USD 1515 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2021-2027.
What is Smart Bathroom?
Smart Bathroom includes Smart Toilets, smart faucets, shower Systems, smart windows and other other facilities that are installed for occupants’ urinating, bathing, washing and other daily cleaning uses.
Smart Bathroom Market Share
The major players in global Smart Bathroom market include LIXIL Group, Kohler, Jaquar, etc. The top 3 players occupy about 45% shares of the global market. North America and Europe are main markets, they occupy about 70% of the global market. Smart Toilets is the main type, with a share about 50%. Commercial is the main application, which holds a share about 55%.
Smart Bathroom Market Segmentation
By Type
• Smart Toilets
• Smart Faucets
• Shower Systems
• Smart Windows
• Other
By Application
• Commercial
• Residential
By Region
• North America
• US.
• Canada
• Europe
• Germany
• France
• UK.
• Italy
• Russia
• Nordic
• Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• Southeast Asia
• India
• Australia
• Rest of Asia
• Latin America
• Mexico
• Brazil
• Rest of Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
• Turkey
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Rest of MEA
Key Companies
• Duravit
• Jaquar
• Kohler
• LIXIL Group
• TOTO
• MOEN
