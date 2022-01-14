IAQ Distribution Encourages Chicago Teachers Union to Prioritize Indoor Air Quality
Acting Now Will Protect Student and Teacher Health - Avoid Future Impasses
If safety is indeed the priority for the Chicago Teachers Union and the city leadership, then it is imperative that future discussions include indoor air quality solutions.”SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IAQ Distribution, a provider of sustainable, leading-edge energy and indoor air quality solutions, today released a letter it sent to Jesse Sharkey, President of the Chicago Teachers Union. The letter encouraged him to take immediate steps to prioritize indoor air quality in future negotiations to protect Chicago students and teachers.
In the letter, Fall presented how the technology IAQ Distribution offers, “…safely disinfects and recirculates clean, safe air. It provides a long-term solution for combatting harmful pathogens, reducing volatile organic compounds and pollen, and inactivating all airborne microorganisms on contact….”
The full text of Fall’s letter is below.
“If safety is indeed the priority for the Chicago Teachers Union and the city leadership, then it is imperative that future discussions include indoor air quality solutions. It is a simple fix with extraordinary benefits, stated Chris Fall, President of IAQ Distribution. “Students and teachers deserve to be in a safe environment, and the technology we offer is a key component in providing it.”
IAQ Distribution provides, innovative, and energy-efficient medical grade devices that measure, purify, and disinfect air within any room, using a combination of proven scientific processes. The technology deployed by IAQ Distribution has been shown in third party tests to reduce 99.997% of the live SARS-CoV-2 virus.
Thousands of classrooms, businesses, and government agencies have already engaged IAQ Distribution to install solutions to measure air quality, address issues, and help ensure the safety of everyone inside.
“In the next round of negotiations, the Chicago Teachers Union and Chicago elected officials should all be able to agree, prioritizing indoor air quality is a win-win, especially since the technologies available through IAQ Distribution that kill airborne pathogens are reimbursable through FEMA Emergency Funds and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, specifically, the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER),” Fall said.
IAQ Distribution Letter to Jesse Sharkey, President of the Chicago Teachers Union
Dear Mr. Sharkey:
Congratulations on resolving the impasse and reaching a deal allowing Chicago schools to reopen with in person learning. We understand the concerns that students, teachers, and parents all share. We are providing solutions resolving classroom health concerns nationwide that can be a breath of fresh air for you and all Chicago educators too.
We know the health and safety of students, faculty, visitors, and employees remain a top priority, represented well in your negotiations with Chicago officials. The continued surge of COVID-19 cases does not have to force leaders like you to consider disrupting in-person learning in the future. We are writing to share a better solution to protect everyone who enters a school building from airborne pathogens - including coronavirus.
At IAQ Distribution, we provide technology to protect indoor air quality for thousands of classrooms, businesses, and other buildings. You could advocate that the city procures and deploy these products in Chicago classrooms and offices to protect everyone who enters buildings. With our products deployed, you can avoid exposure in classrooms and other protected campus facilities.
The technology deployed by IAQ Distribution eliminates 99.99% of the SARS-CoV-2 virus within sub-seconds.
Specifically, one of the solutions we carry is the WellAir NanoStrike® technology. These solutions provide a critically important line of protection against airborne viruses and bacteria and would be ideal for classrooms. The technology safely disinfects and recirculates clean, safe air. It provides a long-term solution for combatting harmful pathogens, reducing volatile organic compounds and pollen, and inactivating airborne microorganisms on contact.
The products we carry have undergone numerous successful independent lab studies and field evaluations. Medical facilities, commercial facilities, and schools in more than 60 markets in the US and globally already use this technology and enjoy the peace of mind it brings. With growing uncertainty over COVID-19 variants and related discussions about possible school closures, mask mandates, vaccination decisions, etc., we are grateful for the opportunity to provide safety assurances to schools, businesses, and other entities, nationwide.
Protecting Chicago schools and related facilities with the WellAir NanoStrike technology solutions will keep teachers safe and help to keep the doors open. Half of the WellAir product portfolio includes Class ll Medical Devices that have been cleared by the FDA.
I will contact your office later this week to see if we can set up a demonstration. We will plan to follow up with an appropriate member of your staff you may recommend. With our products operating, your indoor environment will be safer. Please feel encouraged to contact me in the meantime.
Sincerely,
Chris Fall
President, IAQ Distribution
Please visit: http://iaqdistribution.com/.
To learn more about Air Guardian or schedule an interview with Chris Fall, please contact Dan Rene of kglobal at 202-329-8357 or daniel.rene@kglobal.com.
Dan Rene
kglobal
+1 2023298357
daniel.rene@kglobal.com