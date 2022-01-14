BreakOut Music announces the post-production completion of their comedic thriller "The Microchip That Ruined Halloween"
Coming to screens this fall, BreakOut Music’s upcoming thriller, “The Microchip That Ruined Halloween” is full of laughter and suspense.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jam-packed with humor, shock, and unexpected thrills, BreakOut Music completed post-production of “The Microchip That Ruined Halloween.” The film features a showcase of disturbingly well-matched star-studded talent that will keep audiences at the edge of their seats.
Shock and awe provoking, “The Microchip That Ruined Halloween,” is set to debut this fall and delivers a clever and unique twist to screenplay writing while leading the way for a new creative and comedy-infused take on horror films.
With storytelling and visual aesthetic at the forefront, the film begins with an eccentric prison psychiatrist Dr. Judy Kreplach, played by Jackie Hoffman, prescribing a microchip to be secretly implanted into a dangerous prisoner. All goes as planned until the reformed prisoner joins a college fraternity, and the microchip spirals out of control culminating into a disastrous Halloween night riddled with humorous, thrilling, suspenseful, and dynamic events guaranteed to have mouths dropping, anxiety heightened, and fists-clenching.
An additional highlight includes the holy grail of a cast ensemble featuring Emmy Award-winning actress Jackie Hoffman (Mamacita), Princess Love (Love and Hip-Hop LA), Jimmy Palumbo (The Family), Terrell Carter (Empire: Season 4), Miguel Nunez Jr. (The Family Business), Kathleen Hogan (The Conspirator), and nationally syndicated radio personalities: Torae Carr (Sirius XM), Headkrack (Dish Nation and Morning Hustle), Special K (Rickey Smiley Morning Show-Urban One), and Angela Stribling (WHUR & Sirius XM).
For more information about "BreakOut Music" visit their website.
About BreakOut Music
Founded in 2019 by Co-CEOs Miriam Bavly and Peter John, BreakOut Music is a full-service production house and music label specializing in romantic comedy, drama, horror, action, and fantasy films. Miriam Bavly, a Harvard graduate with a BA and MS, brings strategic planning and industry experience with award-winning media and film production work while Peter John, an entertainment lawyer and accomplished artist who has represented several artists in million-dollar deals, brings his music business skills. Peter also includes topping Billboard and iTunes charts as accomplishments. Together they are devoted to fortifying exceptional artists with strategic branding to elevate their presence and creating thought-provoking screenplays that elevate society.
