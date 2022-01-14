EPCH Government initiative help to ease supply chain crisis
EPCH Government of India initiative – is offering a free service to offer a consolidated container requisition platform to ease supply chain crisis.
The supply chain issue refuses to die down and it seems despite all the efforts by the retailers & wholesalers, the broken supply chain might require another few months – if not more”WESTMINSTER, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The supply chain issue refuses to die down and it seems despite all the efforts by the retailers & wholesalers, the broken supply chain might require another few months – if not more – before we can see any material cooling off either with regards to the availability of containers or lowering of the costs.
— Amit Basu
This is affecting every industry and we have already seen the impact of supply chain issues on toys, Christmas decorations including furniture, etc. Not so long ago, large companies such as John Lewis, Costco took the initiative into their own hands by organising a full vessel load of containers from the far east to take care of the supply gaps in the UK.
Furniture News, the UK’s leading furniture magazine have aired the industries concern with regard to supply chain issues, and the full article can be accessed online.
The situation is no different in other manufacturing bases such as India wherein orders are getting late or production halted as exporters are unable to obtain empty equipment (also known as 20ft or 40ft sea containers). This is severely affecting the cash flow, warehouse spacing, and operational efficiencies of the smaller businesses.
Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH) – a not for profit - Government of India initiative – is offering a free service to member exporters to offer a consolidated container requisition platform to ease the ever-growing pain.
Smaller retailers, independent wholesalers as well as importers are unable to absorb and pass on the exorbitant shipping cost to the end customer leading to lower sales for bulky products such as Furniture wherein shipping plays a major component in the pricing equation.
This is getting further complicated due to surging cases of covid, high inflation rates, low consumer confidence, rising wages and back-breaking employee absenteeism.
Artisan Furniture – using its unique supply chain of empowering artisans in the local hamlets & villages of India – has been able to tide over the supply chain crisis and has yet shown handsome growth as laid out by Forbes contributor Kevin Rozario.
2022 seems to be equally challenging and it has yet not shown any signs of softening of the shipping cost or easing of the supply chain. Shipping costs are well over $7000 for a standard TEU from Indian ports to the port of Felixstowe and importers & wholesalers have little choice but to pass on the costs to the end customer.
