MEXC Global Partners Alchemy Pay to offer On and Off-Ramping in Indonesia, Korea, and Japan
The leading digital asset and cryptocurrency trading platform MEXC Global, has teamed up with Alchemy Pay (ACH), a leading fiat-crypto payment gateway providerSINGAPORE, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The leading digital asset and cryptocurrency trading platform MEXC Global, has teamed up with Alchemy Pay (ACH), a leading fiat-crypto payment gateway provider, to provide users in Japan, Korea, and Indonesia a variety of pay-in and pay-out options. The cooperation will allow Indonesian customers to withdraw money to bank accounts and deposit funds using Visa and Mastercard in Japan and Korea.
Indonesia has become one of the fastest-growing markets for MEXC Global. With the cooperation, local users now have opportunities to experience compelling crypto-fiat payment services. Alchemy Pay's local fiat payment channels include virtual account payments, which allow customers to deposit funds into their MEXC’s account through bank transfer, in addition to withdrawals to banks. The mobile wallets GoPay, OVO, Dana, LinkAja, ShopeePay, and BCA Mobile can now also be utilized.
Alchemy Pay specializes in offering on-ramps and off-ramps for smooth transfer between crypto and fiat currencies and has grown in prominence in the crypto field as a bridge service for the industry. Alchemy Pay’s CEO, John Tan commented, “We are now gaining a real foothold in Japan and Korea, as well as adding to our operational services in Indonesia. Our crypto payment network in these markets will continue to expand from here, as will the services we can offer to MEXC Global and to many other partners.”
MEXC Global’s CMO, Antonio Wu said of the partnership, “Our expansion in Asia is now faster than ever, and we're happy to have Alchemy Pay and more reliable partners help us offer seamless user experience in the local market.” This integration will provide fiat on-ramps and off-ramps that will significantly reduce barriers for MEXC’s users to be an active part in our community.
Today, with more than 7 million active users across the world, MEXC Global is empowering an increasing number of people to get involved in the crypto-verse. The platform will continue to work with partners like Alchemy Pay to bring user experience to the next level, and help people open up new ways to link communities and create more value.
About MEXC Global
Established in April 2018, MEXC Global is a digital asset trading platform with over 7 million users, which offers users one-stop services including spot, margin, leveraged ETFs, derivatives trading, and staking services. The core members of the team come from international enterprises and financial companies and have experience in blockchain and financial industries.
For more information, please visit www.mexc.com. Follow MEXC Global at Twitter and Telegram.
About Alchemy Pay
Alchemy Pay is an integrated fiat and cryptocurrency gateway solutions provider, powering seamless crypto and fiat acceptance for merchant networks, developers, and financial institutions. The company drives adoption of blockchain technology by making crypto investment, commercial transactions, and DeFi services readily accessible to consumers and institutions in the fiat economy. Today, Alchemy Pay supports over 70 countries with 300 payment channels and has touchpoints with more than 2 million merchants through partnerships with industry giants such as Binance, Shopify, Arcadier, QFPay and more.
