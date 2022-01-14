New Barter System Launches Multidirectional Online Exchange
Digital nomads and freelancers can now barter for needed products and services, using digital trade dollars (DNB), in a multidirectional online exchange.
Develop a full work schedule, with new customers that will generate referrals and bring you new cash business!”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Nomadic Bucks has made it possible for digital nomads and freelancers to fill their excess capacity with new jobs that would not otherwise come their way and the resulting DNB that allows for a multidirectional online exchange, helps to offset their existing and future cash expenses.
Digital Nomadic Bucks understands that digital nomads and freelancers can save thousands of dollars on a multitude of needed products and services, just by filling their downtime with trade related customers, who may even refer new cash business outside of the online exchange.
Harold Reynolds from DP George & Company said “I’m not limited to one-on-one bartering. Instead, I can get the services and products that I actually need, from several dependable vendors, using the digital trade dollars earned through my own web development service.”
“After I signed up for my 7 day free trial membership, I was able to get my website built before earning digital trade dollars through my own sales, thanks to the 500 DNB welcome bonus. Sure, I probably had to wait a little longer than normal for delivery, but I got it for practically free,” said Cheryl Rhames of Cheryl Rhames Consulting.
For more information on the Digital Nomadic Bucks company, visit https://digitalnomadicbucks.com.
Richard Tweten
Digital Nomadic Bucks
richardtweten@digitalnomadicbucks.com
