Submit Release
News Search

There were 756 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,251 in the last 365 days.

New Barter System Launches Multidirectional Online Exchange

Digital Trade Dollars (DNB)

Digital Trade Dollars (DNB)

Digital nomads and freelancers can now barter for needed products and services, using digital trade dollars (DNB), in a multidirectional online exchange.

Develop a full work schedule, with new customers that will generate referrals and bring you new cash business!”
— Richard Tweten
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Nomadic Bucks has made it possible for digital nomads and freelancers to fill their excess capacity with new jobs that would not otherwise come their way and the resulting DNB that allows for a multidirectional online exchange, helps to offset their existing and future cash expenses.

Digital Nomadic Bucks understands that digital nomads and freelancers can save thousands of dollars on a multitude of needed products and services, just by filling their downtime with trade related customers, who may even refer new cash business outside of the online exchange.

Harold Reynolds from DP George & Company said “I’m not limited to one-on-one bartering. Instead, I can get the services and products that I actually need, from several dependable vendors, using the digital trade dollars earned through my own web development service.”

“After I signed up for my 7 day free trial membership, I was able to get my website built before earning digital trade dollars through my own sales, thanks to the 500 DNB welcome bonus. Sure, I probably had to wait a little longer than normal for delivery, but I got it for practically free,” said Cheryl Rhames of Cheryl Rhames Consulting.

For more information on the Digital Nomadic Bucks company, visit https://digitalnomadicbucks.com.

###

Richard Tweten
Digital Nomadic Bucks
richardtweten@digitalnomadicbucks.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The Online Trading Story

You just read:

New Barter System Launches Multidirectional Online Exchange

Distribution channels: Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.