Iasa Global Introduces an Insightful Foundation Course for Business Technology (BT) Architects
The leading professional association for business technology architects introduced a course that serves as a foundation for a successful architecture practice.
We created this course because the flexibility, quality, changeability, scalability and durability of a system depends on the underlying architecture.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, US, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Iasa Global, the world’s leading professional association for business technology architects, announced today the availability of its online Foundation Course for BT Architects, an online program designed to provide participants with a solid understanding of the foundational concepts of architecture.
Paul Preiss, the founder and CEO of Iasa Global
The course, which provides a clear pathway and defined baseline for successful BT architects, will be streamed live February 21-24 from Amsterdam. The course will be taught by an instructor in English, using Microsoft Teams or Zoom.
“We created this course because the flexibility, quality, changeability, scalability and durability of a system depends on the underlying architecture,” said Paul Preiss, the CEO and founder of Iasa Global. “And a good architecture is based on the correct foundation work, something we strongly believe in and the reason we created this course.”
Preiss went on to provide additional details:
What you'll learn
The Iasa Core Course for BT Architects gives you as an architect knowledge of models and tools for developing BT architectures that meet the demands of modern business. The curriculum is developed by BT architects for BT architects, which is one of the basic ideas behind Iasa. The course focuses on:
1. Dealing with Business Concepts – the complex business skills that are reserved only for the highest level architects. These concepts include Business Models, Customer Journeys with Personas, Capabilities with Objectives, Value Methods, Investment Planning with some Roadmapping.
2. Technology Design and Delivery - there is a deep and interesting dialog in the industry, how much business AND how much technology? If a product owner wants to become an architect, what technology should they learn? How deep do they go? At a minimum, Design, including Patterns, the primary Requirements/Decisions/Quality Attributes relationships, Architecture Analysis, Deliverables, Products/Projects, Services, and Quality Assurance. Again, the assumption is working knowledge including having written and supported some aspects of each in a production like environment.
3. Dealing with Stakeholders - often overlooked, always under-trained, and never enough time or techniques, dealing with stakeholders is the hardest part of the job. Humans are mercurial, the lines of decision traceability and influence are blurred, it is effectively chaos in the lifecycle management of companies with lots of power plays and even more in terms of financing and final outcomes. But at a minimum, Stakeholder, Employee Culture and Mindset, Engagement Models with Deliverables and Engagement Touchpoints and then a number of competencies tied to those.
Target Audience
Iasa Global's foundation course is aimed at anyone who wants to become involved in architectural work. You should have working knowledge and experience of system development. You work as a developer, project manager, information model or process developer.
Included in the course:
• Pre-Study material
• Architect Core course material
• CITA-Foundation certification exam online (available after the course)
Pricing
• Basic Members = $1725 (includes full membership).
• Current Full Members get a discount price at $1500.
About Iasa Global
Founded in 2002, Iasa Global is a world leading professional association for technology, business, and enterprise architects. Iasa is the preeminent knowledge-based association focused on the IT architecture profession through the advancement of best practices and education. Iasa delivers programs and services to develop highly qualified BT architects of all levels. For more than 15 years, Iasa has also developed, with the help of practicing & certified architects from around the world, a comprehensive BT Architecture Body of Knowledge.
Iasa believes in “Architecture Driven Digital Advantage”, the profound and accelerating outcome from business activities, processes, competencies, and models which fully leverage the changes and opportunities of digital technologies, digital business models, digital operations, and digital customer experiences driven from modern architecture skillsets, tools, and techniques. Iasa has decades of experience assisting organizations around the world in developing their digital practices, growing the architect skills they require in both technical and business staff and helping them gain digital advantage from those skills.
Iasa also publishes Architecture & Governance, the leading online publication for business architects.
