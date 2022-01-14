"IKAR Holdings and Blackgarden Advisory announce strategic partnership"

Emin Karimov Mario Diel Elchin Abdullayev

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IKAR, a global ecosystem consisting of an entrepreneurial investment Holding, (IKAR Holdings) a service group (IKAR Global Advise) and a Business Think Tank (IKAR Global Institute), today announced a strategic partnership with Blackgarden Advisory (Blackgarden), an independent investment advisory firm that advises investors, family offices and companies in the Black Sea region and Caspian Sea region countries.

IKAR and Blackgarden will expand their respective service capabilities to provide investors with access to regional investments and the potential to earn higher returns and achieve increased diversification. The partnership aims to enhance investment opportunities for clients and accelerate growth of both platforms.

“We believe that Blackgarden’s result-driven approach, and deep fundamental understanding of high-quality businesses, will create a great synergy for IKAR” said Mario Diel, Chairman and Founder, IKAR Holdings Limited, London.

IKAR is a London-based multi-tiered global scale entrepreneurial investment house. Across its main pillars IKAR is focused on investments, private equity, M&A, strategic advisory of individual and corporate investors across its respective sector groups. IKAR’s board and management consist of world-class entrepreneurs, diplomats and investment professionals such as Mario Diel, 2 Star General (ret) Keith Thurgood, John Mehas, Seanne N. Murray, Prince Michael of Yugoslavia, Rainer Schorr, H.E. Adnan Al Noorani and other prominent leaders.

“We have undertaken a thorough process to select a strategic partner that align with IKAR’s culture and ambition. Blackgarden stood out considering close affinity between our respective values and reputation among investors across the regions’’ said Dr. Keith Thurgood, CEO IKAR Holdings, 2 Star US General (ret).

Blackgarden Advisory is a Baku-based investment advisory firm focused on private equity investments, buy-side and sell-side M&A and strategic advisory. Blackgarden’s services covers Azerbaijan, Turkey, Ukraine, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Middle Eastern markets. Blackgarden also provides services for clients interested in the U.S., U.K and CEE markets.

Blackgarden Advisory advises individual and corporate investors, high net worth individuals and family offices in their business and investment activities. Blackgarden Advisory’s result-driven practice quickly turned them into trusted business advisor in the region and solution-provider in complex matters.

‘’We would like to thank IKAR for the excellent partnership. It’s a great opportunity to work with IKAR’s world-class members. We see IKAR as the ideal partner because of their market leading reputation, highly valued strategic services and the opportunities to better serve clients through access to IKAR’s global platform.’’ said Emin Karimov, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Blackgarden Advisory.

IKAR also touched on intention of starting private equity fund in cooperation with Blackgarden that will focus on energy sectors of CIS, Turkey, Middle East and Ukraine. Details will be announced in the upcoming months.

“We see a great investment potential in Black Sea region, South Caucasus and Caspian Sea region in general. The combination of IKAR’s global outreach and expertise with Blackgarden’s M&A and investments expertise will create a unique opportunity for investors in the region” said Rainer Schorr, CEO, IKAR Global Advise Limited, London.



‘’We are excited by this partnership that drive value for investors in our focus regions. We look forward to working together to deliver our ambitious investment plans and continuing to deliver ingenious solutions for clients, supported by IKAR’s capabilities.’’ Said Elchin Abdullayev, Co-founder and Partner, Blackgarden Advisory.

