Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with High Representative of the African Union Commission for the Horn of Africa Olusegun Obasanjo

CANADA, January 13 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the High Representative of the African Union Commission for the Horn of Africa and former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo.

Prime Minister Trudeau welcomed the High Representative’s work to encourage an end to the ongoing conflict in northern Ethiopia and to foster dialogue among all parties involved. He reaffirmed his steadfast support for Africa-led mediation efforts to bring a peaceful resolution to the conflict, and reinforced Canada’s readiness to support the work of the African Union in this regard.

The Prime Minister expressed concern over challenges in ensuring unhindered access to and delivery of humanitarian assistance for those affected by the conflict. He also emphasized the need to protect civilians, save lives, and ensure human rights are respected.