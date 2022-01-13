NEBRASKA, January 13 - Media Contacts:

Top 10 Things You Need to Know about Gov. Ricketts’ Budget & Legislative Initiatives

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts unveiled his budget recommendations and priorities for the 2022 legislative session during his annual State of the State address. In his speech, Gov. Ricketts outlined opportunities for state leaders to grow Nebraska during the upcoming year.

Here are the top 10 things you need to know about the Governor’s budget and legislative initiatives:

Controls State Spending: The Governor’s budget adjustment controls spending by limiting the State’s budget growth to 2.9 percent over the biennium. Delivers Income Tax Relief: Makes Nebraska more competitive with other states by reducing income taxes and taxes on job creators over the next three years. Accelerates the phase-in to fully exempt taxes on Social Security benefits within five years. Protects Property Tax Relief: Ensures the annual amount of property tax relief available through the Refundable Income Tax Credit remains at least $548 million per year. Strengthens Public Safety: Funds construction of a replacement for the deteriorating Nebraska State Penitentiary, invests in Corrections workforce pay increases, expands the Law Enforcement Training Center in Grand Island, and adds capacity at the State Crime Lab. Secures Nebraska’s Water Rights: Protects Nebraska’s water rights for generations to come by investing $500 million to construct a canal and reservoir system on the Nebraska-Colorado border along the South Platte River. Invests in Nebraska’s Water Resources: Recommends $200 million for projects presented by the Legislature’s STAR WARS Committee to grow the Good Life in tourism and recreation. Invests $23 million to repair the Ft. Laramie – Gering Irrigation Canal. Proposes $60 million to restore and protect drinking water systems in Nebraska communities. Improves Healthcare Capacity: Calls for $40 million to strengthen the state’s public health emergency response capabilities, $40 million to add healthcare facility capacity, $25 million for behavioral health and nursing assistance, and additional investments in health services. Develops Nebraska’s Workforce: Proposes $90 million to enhance workforce development programs at Nebraska’s community colleges and another $75 million to help communities build high-quality and affordable workforce housing. Addresses Economic Impacts of the Pandemic: Proposes site and building development in regions adversely affected by the pandemic and investment in shovel-ready projects delayed by the pandemic. Addresses Educational Impacts of the Pandemic: Secures funding for parents of low-income children who have experienced learning loss during the pandemic.

More information about the Governor’s budget can be found by clicking here (scroll down on the page and open the “2021-2023 Biennium” tab to view the “2022 Session Mid-Biennium Adjustments”).

The full text of the Governor’s State of the State address can be found by clicking here.

