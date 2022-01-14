Submit Release
News Search

There were 956 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,504 in the last 365 days.

Online Niche Perfume Store BeautiNow Enters UK Market

eau de cologne vs eau de parfum vs eau de toilette

niche perfume deals

Dutch niche perfume retail giant expands to the United Kingdom offering fragrance enthousiasts greater choice at competitive prices.

Niche brands like such as Bortnikoff, Frederic Malle and Mancera, are especially loved in the UK.”
— Dai

THE NETHERLANDS, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BeautiNow, a Dutch online perfume store, expands to the market for niche perfume in the United Kingdom. The eCommerce store which is based in the Netherlands, stocks fragrances for more than a 100 brands.

"The geographic proximity to the United Kingdom, and the fast shipping service that we can offer, makes it an easy strategic choice for us," says Davide Dai, founder of BeautiNow. Yet, the simple fact that the UK is a neighbouring country, wasn't the main reason for its expansion. Dai states: "Based on our market research, complemented with search engine data, we discovered that fragrance shoppers are one of the most sophisticated consumers." As BeautiNow mainly serves niche perfume buyers, the UK is exactly the kind of market the firm is the best able to serve. Niche brands like such as Bortnikoff, Frederic Malle and Mancera, are especially loved in the UK, the company states.

When asked about the competitive prices, Dai says: "Our traditional market is China, where we are shipping large volumes. As a result, we are able to source our products at much better prices than the competition. This gives us an advantage not only in the price, but also the service that we can offer, such as free shipping."

BeautiNow invested significantly in it's UK storefront. The site is fully translated and English and prices are displayed in the local currency (£). The company is also planning to launch more online guides for those who are new to niche perfume. One example is a guide that explains the differences between Eau de Toilette vs Eau de Parfum (as well as Eau de Cologne and Parfum Extrait).

When asked about the future plans for the UK niche perfume shop, Dai replies: "We've done our work by launching the store, now we take a step back and watch. We will listen to our users, and based on the feedback we receive, we will continue to improve our online store, the catalog and, of course, our service."

Hengfu Dai
Beautinow B.V
email us here

BeautiNow Perfume Commercial

You just read:

Online Niche Perfume Store BeautiNow Enters UK Market

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.