ZIWO closes a 7-figures pre-series-B financing round

DUBAI, INTERNET CITY, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With participation from new and existing investors, the funding was upsized successfully. Thus, the year 2021 is an incredible year for ZIWO so far. Since the customer experience has become a “make-it-or-break-it” topic, it is driving willingness to pay alongside customer retention. Although this may be true, but technically it’s becoming more and more complex to deliver, especially with remote working and the growing number of business applications.

Renaud de Gonfreville, co-founder and CEO of ZIWO, commenting on this occasion, said, ”Complying and adapting to the market demands of the Gulf region and later on to other emerging countries is very challenging, but at the same time, it’s a key factor for our success. By partnering with local telecom companies and cloud providers, we are able to offer the best voice quality possible, as well as local phone numbers in any country around the world. Our aim is to provide companies with ways to expand and scale up their business in any market in the region, or even around the world! We have tripled our revenue this year, reached 50 employees, and launched Iraq and Oman. This round is going to help us prepare our next strategic step, growing from $ 10M to 100M revenue”.

“ZIWO is processing 180.000 calls daily with a consistent Uptime above 99.99%, and a staggering 50+ NPS -Net Promoter Score. Since the inception of ZIWO, building solid technology has been paramount to us, in the same fashion to our most demanding customers such as Carrefour, Talabat, Cafu, Damac, Cars24, Tabby, Sarwa, Yalla Compare, and many more. We are preparing ourselves to accelerate our growth further by scaling our sales and marketing efforts in the Middle-East of course, and to reach new countries in Africa and South-East Asia”, the company's CEO said in a statement.

Headquartered in Dubai, ZIWO was launched in 2017 in the GCC, with the aim to enable companies to deploy instantly and globally their customer care and sales teams. Ziwo’s cloud-based contact center helps companies talk to their clients, simply.

With ZIWO, companies can manage phone calls, WhatsApp & SMS conversations in one single interface. ZIWO is fully API based, and includes out-of-the-box CRM integration to the most popular CRM including Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, Zendesk, Freshdesk, Zoho, and many more. Moreover, ZIWO offers virtual phone numbers in more than 150 countries with instant deployment capability.