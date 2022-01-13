Submit Release
News Search

There were 963 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,440 in the last 365 days.

Governor Cooper Proclaims January as Blood Donation Month

NORTH CAROLINA, January 13 - Raleigh

Governor Roy Cooper has proclaimed January as Blood Donation Month in North Carolina, encouraging people who are healthy and eligible to sign up to donate blood during the severe blood shortage.

“Giving blood is a safe and effective way to help your community,” said Governor Cooper. “With the rise in COVID cases across the state, it’s more important than ever that we do our part to help our hospitals.”

“As COVID-19 surges, blood supply is limited in many of our state’s already stressed hospitals,” said NCDHHS State Health Director and Chief Medical Officer Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, M.D., MPH. “Blood donations are critical to sustaining public health. One donation can save up to three lives. Scheduling an appointment to donate blood is one of many ways you can help during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.”

The American Red Cross is facing a severe blood shortage, and the Governor encourages eligible North Carolinians to make an appointment to donate blood. Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood. An estimated one in every seven patients will need a blood transfusion in a hospital. All types of blood are needed, especially types O positive and O negative.

Blood Donation Month serves as an important reminder that volunteers are needed to help maintain a sufficient blood supply. Giving blood ultimately helps to prevent further delays in vital medical treatments.

Visit redcrossblood.org or thebloodconnection.org to learn more and schedule an appointment to donate blood.

Read the Proclamation.

 

###

You just read:

Governor Cooper Proclaims January as Blood Donation Month

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.