Governor Cooper Proclaims January as Blood Donation Month

NORTH CAROLINA, January 13 - Raleigh

Jan 13, 2022

Governor Roy Cooper has proclaimed January as Blood Donation Month in North Carolina, encouraging people who are healthy and eligible to sign up to donate blood during the severe blood shortage.

“Giving blood is a safe and effective way to help your community,” said Governor Cooper. “With the rise in COVID cases across the state, it’s more important than ever that we do our part to help our hospitals.”

“As COVID-19 surges, blood supply is limited in many of our state’s already stressed hospitals,” said NCDHHS State Health Director and Chief Medical Officer Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, M.D., MPH. “Blood donations are critical to sustaining public health. One donation can save up to three lives. Scheduling an appointment to donate blood is one of many ways you can help during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.”

The American Red Cross is facing a severe blood shortage, and the Governor encourages eligible North Carolinians to make an appointment to donate blood. Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood. An estimated one in every seven patients will need a blood transfusion in a hospital. All types of blood are needed, especially types O positive and O negative.

Blood Donation Month serves as an important reminder that volunteers are needed to help maintain a sufficient blood supply. Giving blood ultimately helps to prevent further delays in vital medical treatments.

Visit redcrossblood.org or thebloodconnection.org to learn more and schedule an appointment to donate blood.

Read the Proclamation.

