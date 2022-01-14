Empresarios Agrupados named as Architect Engineer for ThorCon TMSR-500 Reactor
ThorCon to support Indonesia's government in the strategy of clean energy.
Empresarios Agrupados are a world leader in nuclear engineering and have extensive experience in plant design, procurement, construction and operation that will be invaluable to the TMSR-500 program.
Empresarios Agrupados named as Architect Engineer for ThorCon TMSR-500 Reactor
On 8th November 2021, Empresarios Agrupados (EAI) signed an architect engineering contract for ThorCon’s 500 MW advanced nuclear power plant for Indonesia. The TMSR-500, as the Indonesians like to call the plant, will demonstrate a way to solve Indonesia’s energy needs with a non-intermittent source of power that is carbon-free, low cost and safe.
The contract marks a commitment to long-term collaboration between Empresarios Agrupados and ThorCon. While ThorCon will be providing its molten salt reactor (MSR) technology, EAI will provide both its pool of 1250 engineers as well as its 50 years of experience with nuclear projects.
As Architect Engineer, EAI will support ThorCon across a broad range of activities, including project management, document control, code compliance, site preparation, pre-construction activities and licensing agreements. Additionally, the company will also provide engineering services to ThorCon throughout the lifecycle of the project from design engineering to construction, operation and eventual decommissioning. EAI will work in collaboration with other partners already selected by ThorCon.
The ThorCon MSR technology is well positioned to provide Indonesia and other emerging economies with clean dispatchable energy - just as these countries are realizing the need for dispatchable power that is not dependent on the volatility of fossil fuel prices.
The TMSR-500 will be built at DSME at its yard in Okpo, South Korea. The use of a modern shipyard will achieve huge savings in time and cost while also improving quality of construction. Only 24 months will be required from the start of construction before each plant will be capable of sending electricity to the grid. This approach also allows for scalability of the ThorCon plants, with as many as 10 GW of power able to be produced annually per yard or assembly line once production is ramped up.
The ThorCon technology will be ushering a new realm of safety into the world of power generation. The TMSR-500 will have complete passive safety, meaning that no electricity, no valves or pumps and no operator action will be required to shut down and cool down the reactor in the event of abnormal behavior. As long as gravity and some other basic laws of physics continue to operate, the plant will passively manage shut down and the extraction of decay heat.
The first successful molten salt reactor was built by the US Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory. Oak Ridge built and then ran a series of successful tests of its 8 MW reactor back in the 60s. China’s Shanghai Institute of Applied Physics has just this year started to test its 2 MW molten salt reactor. ThorCon’s TMSR-500 is scheduled to be the first MSR at commercial scale.
María Teresa Domínguez, who will be leading the project in the Advanced Projects Division of Empresarios Agrupados, commented that “it will be an excellent opportunity to work with ThorCon in a technology on which we have extensive experience through our involvement in the last 50 years in nuclear projects, including GEN IV reactors, as well as, in the last years, in renewables, where molten salt systems are also being implemented.
Our mission then will be to transfer this Empresarios Agrupados experience to the TMSR-500 reactor to success in their objectives of performance and economics.
Empresarios Agrupados has all the resources and necessary experience to achieve ThorCon’s vision and in their support to the Indonesian governments’ goals.”
Speaking on behalf of PT ThorCon Power Indonesia, CEO David Devanney said “we are delighted to join forces with Empresarios Agrupados. They are a world leader in nuclear engineering and have extensive experience in plant design, procurement, construction and operation that will be invaluable to the TMSR-500 program. This is a defining moment for the project and bodes well for its successful completion.”
