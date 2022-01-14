Ladies Who Leverage Logo

Live, virtual party open to both the public and press on January 15, 2022 at 5pm EST.

ORLANDO, FL, US, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ladies Who Leverage Founder Kelly Charles-Collins Introduces

Premiere Issue of Visionary Life Digital Magazine

Ladies Who Leverage (LWL), an exclusive global network and mentoring accelerator created to connect, empower, and support female entrepreneurs, will be launching the premiere issue of their digital magazine on January 15, 2022 at 5pm via a live virtual party open to both the public and press. The evening will involve unveiling the cover of the magazine as well as discussing the entire Ladies Who Leverage ecosystem, which, in addition to the digital magazine, includes the Ladies Who Leverage global network and podcast.

Founded by Kelly Charles-Collins, an attorney, award-winning TEDx speaker, four-time book author, and podcast host, the quarterly business and lifestyle magazine provides the entrepreneurial woman with content that’s infused with valuable information, enlightened insights, practical advice, and useful resources. The goal is to empower the reader to unleash their inner badass, build thriving businesses, and live life unapologetically AF.

Originally set to be a newsletter, Charles-Collins pivoted to creating a digital magazine to allow for more space and creativity to leverage women and their businesses, all while empowering them to own both their professional success as well as their presence. “This magazine was born out of my desire to create another avenue that would not only allow me to amplify women’s voices and encourage them to grow their businesses, but to also help them realize that there’s power in their presence,” says Charles-Collins. “I want women to embrace that they are powerful at their core, and that extends beyond just what they’re doing—it involves putting a lens on who they are in the world, a key component in building your business badassery ”

This quarter’s issue includes articles written by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs, highlighting practical tools, tips, and strategies for building successful businesses. It also features inspiring stories from women of various backgrounds, including one who leveraged her declining health to create a viral business as well as another who had the courage and tenacity to make a mid-life career jump. Visionary Life’s mission is to address the multi-faceted woman and all of her various roles.

About Ladies Who Leverage

Founded by Kelly Charles-Collins in 2020, Ladies Who Leverage (LWL) is a global network of diverse female entrepreneurs born out of Kelly’s core mission of creating a safe, supportive community for women to build thriving businesses and live life unapologetically AF. The exclusive application and invite-only community holds the foundational principle of “collabosourcing®,”—that is, empowering women to leverage their expertise, resources, and relationships to build their business, brand, and badassery. The LWL brand includes the global network, podcast, and Visionary Life digital magazine.

