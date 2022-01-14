HNL pedestrian bridge replacements completed

Main, News Posted on Jan 13, 2022 in Airports News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) has completed replacement of the three pedestrian bridges connecting the Terminal 2 ticket lobbies to the parking structure at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL).

“The new pedestrian bridges were a necessary upgrade to our facilities at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport,” said Ross Higashi, Hawaii Department of Transportation Deputy Director for Airports. “The walkways not only provide convenient access for passengers and people who work at the airport; but they also contribute to the open architectural feel of HNL.”

The $22 million project began construction in 2019. The bridges replaced three structures built in the early 1970s. Work was phased to reduce impacts to travelers. The Ewa pedestrian bridge opened in the first quarter of 2021, followed by the Diamond Head bridge in the third quarter of 2021. The latest to open was the Mid bridge in December 2021.

The design of the steel pedestrian bridges provide more space than the previous bridges. The width of the bridges increased by three and a half feet, and the height was expanded more than four feet. Engineering and architecture firm HDR designed the bridges and the general contractor was Nan, Inc.

Notable design elements of the new pedestrian bridges include:

Full-height windows that create a feeling of openness while filling the space with natural light

Staggered windows that allow trade winds to permeate the bridge, keeping travelers comfortable

Upgrades to the structural columns and footings to meet modern seismic requirements

Design elements that include provisions for future additions

Long-lasting, low maintenance materials that will reduce required maintenance, such as hydrophilic, self-cleaning coating on the windows reducing the need for window washing

