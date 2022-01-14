Submit Release
Wayne County High-Risk for CWD after Positive Deer Confirmed in Alabama Border County

NASHVILLE --- Wayne County has been classified as a high-risk county for chronic wasting disease (CWD) after a deer tested positive in Lauderdale County, Ala., within 10 miles of the Wayne County border according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Deer carcass exportation and wildlife feeding restrictions are now in effect for Wayne County. For more information on rules and regulations visit CWDinTN.com.

“When the deer season resumes for 2022-23, our message to deer hunters in Wayne County is the same as in other CWD affected counties,” said Stephanie Durno-Karns, assistant chief, game species program.  “Please get your deer tested, keep hunting, and know the regulations.”

The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission instituted deer carcass transportation and wildlife feeding restrictions in positive and high-risk counties to best manage CWD in the state. Supplemental feeding of wildlife is banned in high-risk and positive counties, therefore placement of grains, salt products, and other consumable products for wildlife is prohibited. The ban does not apply to feed placed within 100 feet of a residence, feed placed in a manner not accessible to deer, or feed and minerals as the result of normal agricultural practices. These rules apply to Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Lauderdale, Madison, McNairy, Shelby, Tipton, Wayne, and Weakley.    

