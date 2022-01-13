Effective today, people who are pregnant can book a COVID-19 booster vaccine if it has been at least eight weeks since they received their second vaccine dose.

While it is recommended people get their booster six months after their second dose to ensure longer-lasting protection, it is important for pregnant people to receive their booster during pregnancy to ensure optimal protection for them and their baby.

People who indicate they are pregnant when they call the Get Vaccinated system will receive an invitation for a booster shot if it has been eight weeks or more since their second dose. Approximately 1,800 people have already stated that they are pregnant and will automatically receive an invitation.

Those who have not registered with the Get Vaccinated system can register online, by phone or at a Service BC Centre.

Learn More:

To learn more about getting vaccinated and registering online for your COVID-19 booster shot: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/register#register