Claremont, New Hampshire Man Charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child

The Attorney General’s Office announced today that Wayne Miller, 34, of Claremont, New Hampshire was arraigned on January 11, 2022, on two felony counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. According to documents filed with the court, the Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (VT-ICAC) received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which indicated that someone had uploaded an electronic file containing child sexual abuse material, commonly referred to as “child pornography,” to a Google account. The VT-ICAC Task Force subsequently identified the user as Mr. Miller after executing online and residential search warrants.

Mr. Miller pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division. The Court, Superior Court Judge John Treadwell presiding, held Mr. Miller without bail pending a weight of the evidence hearing. Mr. Miller has also been charged federally with the production of child sexual abuse materials.

The charges stem from an investigation conducted by the Vermont Attorney General’s Office, VT-ICAC, Homeland Security Investigations, Vermont State Police, and Claremont, New Hampshire Police Department. The VT-ICAC Task Force investigates cases of child sexual exploitation occurring over the internet, including the production and online sharing of child sexual abuse materials. The Task Force also provides forensic examination services, technical assistance, law enforcement training, and public education and outreach. The Attorney General’s Office, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Vermont State Police, and other county and municipal law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies are affiliated with the VT-ICAC Task Force.

The Attorney General emphasizes that individuals charged with a crime are legally presumed innocent until their guilt is proven beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Last modified: January 13, 2022