Burgum statement on Supreme Court blocking Biden’s vaccine mandate on private businesses

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum released the following statement today after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the Biden administration did not have authority to impose a vaccine mandate on private businesses with 100 or more employees.

“Today’s ruling reaffirms what we’ve said from the beginning: This misguided vaccine mandate was blatant federal overreach by the Biden administration,” Burgum said. “Vaccines and boosters remain the best defense against COVID-19 severe illness, hospitalization and death and are readily available to all North Dakota residents, and we encourage those who haven’t been vaccinated to consult with their trusted medical provider.”

The Supreme Court upheld 5-4 a separate vaccine mandate on employers who receive funding through federal Medicare or Medicaid programs, affecting an estimated 17 million health care workers. Burgum expressed his disappointment that hospitals and long-term care facilities won’t be allowed to make their own vaccine decisions as private employers.