Shaman King Inu Releases New Play-to-Earn Crypto Token
It is the latest community-focused token on the Ethereum networkCLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shaman King Inu announced today the release of the latest community-focused token to launch on the Ethereum network. The token is play-to-earn, which is an extremely new and exciting idea in the cryptocurrency space.
The Shaman King Inu roadmap includes high-definition, multi-player, Mortal Kombat-style games, NFTs, Metaverse, cryptocurrency swap and Blockchain technology. The one-stop investment platform provides a convenient crypto wallet and cloud mining.
Developed by some of the most experienced individuals in DeFi, the trailblazing platform was originally launched in November 2021. A community of believers began to form around the platform, and a group of people who found the platform valuable took over development and expanded the platform's offerings.
"Shamans protected the earth, and the Shaman King was responsible for uniting humanity and spirits. This king was the boldest of warriors and created his very own legacy. Shaman King Inu was born from the idea of true community focus. The Shaman King anime series inspired the team, in addition to the current anime crypto trend, which served as a catalyst for its release," said a spokesperson for the token.
Shaman King Inu has developed into a passionate community of believers who want people to be financially free. The team has developed its plan strategically into stages to encourage the organic growth of the platform. The team is dedicated to achieving long-term goals and plans to release the Shaman Meta Universe by mid-2022 and its own blockchain by the fourth quarter of 2022.
Stage one has already been completed, which included the launch of the white paper, token fair launch, a Coingecko listing and a Coinmarketcap listing. Audits were conducted by Solidity and Techrate. The platform is now in stage two of development, which includes a merchandise launch, social media awareness and a Certik audit. The team hopes to have 10,000 holders and 10,000 Telegram members by the end of phase two.
Shaman King Inu is currently listed on LBank and Uniswap, with Hotbit coming soon. A demo of the Mortal Kombat-style game is expected between January 15-20 and the game will be available on Android and iOS in the near future.
Shaman has also applied for wave 2 of SaitaMask and has a perfect score on Token Sniffer. Multiple audits have been completed, including the gold standard CertiK. This is a long-term project with great potential.
The platform is protected with an anti-whale mechanism, preventing holders from selling more than 12.5 Etherium worth of Shamen in a single transaction. The total coin supply is one quintillion. Two percent of every buy and sell transaction is proportionately distributed to holders. Three percent of every buy and sell transaction goes automatically in the liquidity pool to strengthen the project's price floor. Seven percent of every buy and sell transaction goes to marketing and development. The liquidity pool is locked for one year.
For more information about the Shaman King Inu token and to buy now, visit shamankinginu.io.
