Who Killed Martin Luther King? James Earl Ray's Story Now Available in Paperback

Thirty years ago Joel Joseph, then publisher at National Press Books visited James Earl Ray, the alleged assassin of Martin Luther King, at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville, Tennessee. Ray had written a draft of his side of the story, that he was innocent of the murder of Rev. King. Joseph did not want to publish the book if he felt Ray was King’s assassin. Joseph brought 400 questions with him for his session with Ray, who was shackled while they spoke for four hours. Joseph interviewed witnesses, including an FBI agent who stated that the FBI was involved in the conspiracy to kill Dr. King. Rev. Jesse Jackson, who was on the scene in Memphis, Tennessee when King was killed, wrote the foreword. Jackson believes Ray is innocent. National Press Books published Who Killed Martin Luther King? in hardcover in 1992.

The Washington Post reported, “In the five decades since Martin Luther King Jr. was shot dead by an assassin at age 39, his children have worked tirelessly to preserve his legacy, sometimes with sharply different views on how best to do that. But they are unanimous on one key point: James Earl Ray did not kill Martin Luther King.” Washington Post, March 30, 2018.

“It pains my heart,” said Bernice King, 58, the youngest of Martin Luther King’s four children and the executive director of the King Center in Atlanta, “that James Earl Ray had to spend his life in prison paying for things he didn’t do.”

Until her own death in 2006, Coretta Scott King, who endured the FBI’s campaign to discredit her husband, was open in her belief that a conspiracy led to the assassination. Her family filed a civil suit in 1999 to force more information into the public eye, and a Memphis jury ruled that the local, state and federal governments were liable for King’s death.

“There is abundant evidence,” Coretta Scott King said after the verdict, “of a major, high-level conspiracy in the assassination of my husband.” The jury found the mafia and various government agencies “were deeply involved in the assassination. … Mr. Ray was set up to take the blame.”

“I think there was a major conspiracy to remove Doctor King from the American scene,” said civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.). “I don’t know what happened, but the truth of what happened to Dr. King should be made available for history’s sake.”

Andrew Young, the former U.N. ambassador and Atlanta mayor who was at the Lorraine Motel with King when he was shot there, agrees. “I would not accept the fact that James Earl Ray pulled the trigger, and that’s all that matters,” said Young

Publishers Weekly said, “Ray offers compelling arguments for reopening the case in this dramatic, spirited chronicle.”

Who Killed Martin Luther King? is now available in paperback.

