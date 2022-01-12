Opinion: Why California needs a Latino state supreme court justice

California’s large Latino population deserves representation on the court, especially since the court rules on issues that directly impact their lives. Having a Latino on California’s supreme court would send a strong message of inclusion and further demonstrate Newsom’s commitment to diversity.
