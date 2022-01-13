Submit Release
Stark County Working Towards Improvements Identified by Auditor

The State Auditor’s Office has released a report of Stark County. The report found six areas for improvement including the following:

  • Stark County did not follow state law in preparation of its 2020 budget. This may have led to an incorrect calculation of tax levies for the county.
  • Documentation was not kept to verify the mill levy calculation was being done correctly. This may have caused incorrect calculation of tax levies for the county.

Stark County has developed a corrective action plan to address the issues identified.

“We appreciate the work the staff at Stark County is doing to address the issues our audit team found,” said State Auditor Joshua Gallion. “We hope that this audit report provides a roadmap to the leadership at Stark County to make decisions that will best serve the citizens in the community.”

The complete audit report can be found here.

