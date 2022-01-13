Top Trade Show and Event Modeling Agency Relaunches, Comes Back Stronger After Pandemic
...The moment I thought this chapter might be over, my phone started ringing off the hook by models needing work and clients needing talent. September 2021 was the best grossing month we ever had.”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES , January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TLC MODELS, a Tiffanie Lynn Craddock Agency, is excited to announce the relaunch and rebranding of its website. In addition to the relaunch, the agency will be hosting virtual and live castings for upcoming events from their new Las Vegas office at Jasper & Jade Salon & Studios, a Michael Boychuck Salon.
— Tiffanie Lynn Craddock
After the pandemic hit, TLC MODELS, like many businesses, experienced a rapid decline in business. Owner, Tiffanie Lynn Craddock, considered closing the business but instead took the opportunity to listen to models and clients. Instead of closing the business, she decided to relaunch with an improved agency based on the feedback received. Craddock created an entire booking and model portal that has the ability to track hundreds of bookings simultaneously with ease while accepting all credit cards through a safe and secure invoicing system.
“I was so close to shutting our doors after COVID hit. Thinking about closing the doors on the business I had built to empower women and give them opportunities shattered my heart,” Craddock said. “Then I decided to take a step back and listen. The moment I thought this chapter might be over, my phone started ringing off the hook by models needing work and clients needing talent. September 2021 was the best grossing month we have ever had. I decided to dive back in and do it better than we have ever done before.”
The highly reputable top Las Vegas trade show and event modeling agency offers talent in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Chicago, Miami, Orlando, and New York City. The agency will celebrate nine years in business in March 2022 and has served more than 25,000 clients. They look forward to the new opportunities that have arisen, including a year-long contract with a major Las Vegas casino. The agency will be adding a travel team to assist with events across the United States and has models that speak 12 different languages.
To meet the increased demand, TLC MODELS will be holding virtual castings to find fresh new talent to join the experienced agency. Information on applying can be found at tlcmodels.com.
“We understand that booking models and talent can sometimes be a last-minute addition, and we have on-demand talent so your event, show, or project will not be without,” Craddock said. “Our experience, our models, and our management team speak for themselves.”
For more information about the Tiffanie Lynn Craddock Agency, visit tlcmodels.com and find them on Instagram and Facebook.
About TLC MODELS, a Tiffanie Lynn Craddock Agency
TLC Modeling LLC, established in 2013, is one of the nation’s most prestigious event & show modeling agencies, representing over 800 faces and successfully completing over 25,000 experiences. TLC Modeling LLC is a world-class modeling agency headquartered in Las Vegas, NV and provides talent across the United States, serving Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, and New York City. The agency is best known for creating customer and brand experiences that are memorable for all of your guests. Whether your event requires hostesses, servers, runway models, extras, brand ambassadors or even eye candy, TLC Modeling can provide you with several options that best fit your company’s needs. TLC Modeling’s goal is to help stimulate brand promotion and company growth in countless industries. The company prides itself in its ability to build a comprehensive understanding of the clients’ requirements, thus providing tailored service to suit each assignment.
