Hair Salon in Downtown San Mateo has an Enticing Offer for Hair Models
L Salon & Color Group, a luxury hair salon in San Mateo, California is looking for hair models who would like to get a haircut or color done at a special rate.SAN MATEO, CA, USA, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- L Salon & Color Group, a luxury hair salon in San Mateo, California, specializes in offering hair cutting and hair coloring services to Bay Area professionals and elites.
Now, the renowned salon is looking for hair models for their apprenticeship class. This advanced training session is fully mentored by our highly experienced master instructors in haircutting and hair coloring. Through this valuable experience, new stylists will learn the ins and outs of offering haircuts and hair color services while building valuable relationships with their clients — some that could last a lifetime!
"At L Salon & Color Group, apprentices are our new generation of talent. Our primary goal is to keep learning fresh in the minds of our team members, and we try to meet or exceed our objective of training the best of the best by ensuring that they receive a sufficient amount of continuing education. " salon owner, Lenny Chiang says.
L Salon & Color Group offers a comprehensive array of services that encompass haircuts, color services, and highlights. The experienced team is also able to offer various types of haircuts for men and women as well as all hair color services such as balayage, hair painting, gray blending, and highlights.
Our apprentice class is a great opportunity to get a new haircut or hair coloring by one of our apprentices and overseen by master instructors, and they are looking for hair models with all hair types, including straight, wavy, and curly hair. The best part is that hair models will pay a special rate below the usual price for the service.
Models can schedule appointments for Tuesday and Wednesday mornings to participate in a color class. A haircut class will be held on Thursday and Friday mornings. So, if anyone would like to experience luxury service at a discounted rate with one of our apprentices, then please call the salon for more details!
The latest hair trends can be found by following the salon on Instagram. besides showing their stylist's work of art, they post before and after makeovers for others to see as well!
