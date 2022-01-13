COMMS/NATION’s Leadership Team Certified in Mental Health First Aid (MHFA)
The PR + Graphic design agency embraces modern behavioral training to further help CEOs/Business Owners better understand employees’ + customers’ needs.
You need marketers to guide you through the valley of ecommerce darkness and obscurity, and into the American promised dream of prosperity and attention. ”WEEHAWKEN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COMMS/NATION,
— Andréa M. Garcia
[ www.commsnation.com ] a PR and Creative Design agency that combines business strategies and marketing services to shape their clients’ audiences, announced today that they are adding greater focus to an often unnoticed dimension that the modern business leader faces; their own mental health.
In an innovative effort to better serve its current client base, COMMS/NATION’s leadership team is now certified in Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) by the National Council for Mental Wellbeing.
The Mental Health First Aid Certification is a science-based training program on how to recognize, process and actively react to the many subtle signs or symptoms of mental health issues. To ensure that those certified are always updated with changes in modern psychology, a license must be renewed every 3 years, ensuring that the best practices are taught to - and carried out - by those trained.
Business leaders must learn to wear many hats, all while making important strategic decisions, managing people, their time, their money, and their lives. This can lead to decision overload and a greater potential for burnout. It’s more important than ever that leaders surround themselves with marketing consultants who are emotionally intelligent, and who can spot an impending crisis circumstance.
“A common misconception is that marketing is just about images on social media, but everything your brand touches is part of your marketing strategy. We are living in a world where employers must take an active role in building a healthy work environment for their employees. To ignore your company culture is a PR disaster in the making,” said Andrea M. Garcia, CEO of COMMS/NATION and an experienced crisis manager for corporate brands and high stakes litigation.
Business leaders are learning how to manage their own mental health, all while being responsible for the livelihoods of others – this is an added energetic toll on an already overburdened business owner; working with inflexible or non-empathetic marketing partners who are not people-centric will cost an additional financial toll.
“To be your best boss self, you need a marketing partner that is going to understand the different progressive stages you will go through as you construct your new business leader identity. This month the United States has hit a new all-time high in the peak of the Great Resignation, more employees are quitting their jobs. This means we will see an unprecedented amount of startups and new first-time business owners, who are ill-equipped emotionally for the business highs and lows. You need someone to guide you through the valley of ecommerce darkness and obscurity, and into the American promised dream of prosperity and attention. Marketing will play a much bigger and time consuming role in your business than you ever originally thought.”
Companies need COMMS professionals who understand people – that’s why it’s called Public Relations. Building sustaining relationships with customers should be the focus, not cheap Ads. Having a team of marketing professionals by your side who understand that mental health is at the root of literally every interpersonal interaction will help leaders build a stronger brand at its core foundation.
###
MORE ABOUT COMMS/NATION™:
COMMS/NATION LLC., is a N.J.-based award-winning communications, public relations, and creative services agency that counsels businesses seeking to reach new customers and build market share. We are a full-service marketing agency that includes: media relations, public relations, creative services, brand development, digital design, promotional items, marketing collateral, and advertising. The firm is led by an experienced, diverse team that have senior-leadership experience backgrounds in journalism, politics, consumer affairs, litigation communications, crisis communications, healthcare, real estate, construction development, and more.
COMMS/NATION is certified by the state of New Jersey as a M/WBE, SBE, and now by the NGLCC as a NGLE. Stay up-to-date on our latest comms insights with our blog Future/Comms: www.commsnation.com/futurecomms
MORE FROM NATIONAL COUNCIL FOR MENTAL WELLBEING:
Founded in 1969, the National Council for Mental Wellbeing is a membership organization that drives policy and social change on behalf of nearly 3,500 mental health and substance use treatment organizations and the more than 10 million children, adults and families they serve. We advocate for policies to ensure equitable access to high-quality services. We build the capacity of mental health and substance use treatment organizations. And we promote greater understanding of mental wellbeing as a core component of comprehensive health and health care. Through our Mental Health First Aid program, we have trained more than 2.5 million people in the U.S. to identify, understand, and respond to signs and symptoms of mental health and substance use challenges.
Joseph B. Ataide
COMMS/NATION LLC
+1 (201) 430-5082
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn